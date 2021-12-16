Eastern Michigan University fraternity agrees to settlement in sex assault cases

EMU freshmen Lynn Green speaks outside of fraternity Delta Tau Delta during a protest against the fraternities in the center of a sexual assault report in Ypsilanti on Oct. 19, 2021.

One of the fraternities being sued in connection to sexual assaults reported at Eastern Michigan University has agreed to a settlement.

Both the national and local chapters of Delta Tau Delta agreed to resolve the matter with a number of survivors who have come forward in cases in the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Michigan, according to a filing Wednesday in the federal court.

Todd Flood, attorney for the 24 individuals suing EMU, Delta Tau Delta, two other fraternities and a sorority, said the settlement covers eight survivors -- some who were already suing for reported incidents involving Delta Tau Delta, as well as one who was expected to be added to the legal fight.

The lawsuits accuse EMU and its Title IX office of turning a blind eye to sexual assaults and covering them up, which the school has vehemently denied. The claims against the Greek organizations allege the groups "demonstrated policies and practices of covering up sexual misconduct by its members," in part by failing to report instances of assault.

Flood said he could not release terms of the settlement and details were not listed in a filing Wednesday in federal court announcing the settlement.

“It’s all part of the healing process on multiple levels,” Flood said of the settlement, later adding: "(The survivors) can't exhale completely but it's a start in the right direction for healing."

A representative for Delta Tau Delta could not immediately be reached for comment.

The lawsuits come amid a Detroit Free Press investigation into sex assaults reported at the school, and criminal charges for multiple former fraternity members.

Among those charged: Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Deputy D’Angelo McWilliams, 26, of Canton, and Thomas Hernandez, 24, of Lincoln Park, EMU graduates who were members of Delta Tau Delta and have since been accused of gang rapes on multiple women.

Another man, Dalton Brosnan, 26, is criminally charged with a reported sex assault, according to the lawsuit, to have occurred at Delta Tau Delta.

A friend of McWilliams, Dustyn Durbin, 25, of Frenchtown Township and an ex-member of Alpha Sigma Phi, is also facing charges connected to reported assaults on nine women.

The men have claimed their innocence in speaking to police or through their attorneys.

The school has launched an audit of its Title IX office in wake of the matter, launched numerous programs to quell sexual assaults at the school, including mandatory Title IX training, and launched reviews of Delta Tau Delta and Alpha Sigma Phi.

Alpha Sigma Phi, during the review process, chose to leave school oversight, but remain intact in Ypsilanti. The group cited concerns with a "kangaroo court," but the school said the fraternity didn't wish to participate or adhere to protocol.

Meanwhile, students gathered in front of the fraternity and sorority houses in October, calling for them to disband, and last week one of the women suing Delta Tau Delta made her name publicly known when she addressed EMU's Board of Regents.

Danielle Dunbar, who identified herself as Jane Doe 12 and therefore the woman in Brosnan's case, told regents she remains in the "shackles of PTSD" and called for accountability and transparency at the school.

She said she was raped in the attic of Delta Tau Delta, and was told by school officials it was a "gray area" because it involved alcohol; the school has denied this and other claims of hers in the lawsuit.

"I was silenced and my story was swept under the rug," Dunbar told the regents. "Like so many others, I shouldn't be here. ... I didn't want to be a part of this lawsuit. This is a last resort, a cry for help, a cry for change."

A dismissal for Delta Tau Delta in the lawsuit is expected to be filed within 14 days. The lawsuits will continue against Eastern Michigan University, certain current and former employees, and the other Greek entities.

