Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.11

The Eastern Company's (NASDAQ:EML) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.11 per share on 15th of March. This means that the annual payment will be 1.8% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Eastern's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Based on the last payment, Eastern was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 505% of cash flows. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 7.2% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 26% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Eastern Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.36 to US$0.44. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.0% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Eastern has grown earnings per share at 7.2% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Eastern's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Eastern's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Eastern has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

