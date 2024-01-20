Eastern Niagara County eclipse plans starting to take shape

Jan. 20—Several groups and businesses in eastern Niagara County are beginning to make plans to play host for a large influx of visitors in April.

The county, along with the rest of Western New York will be along the 120-mile path of a total solar eclipse that will take place on April 8.

Some experts estimate that the eclipse could bring up to 1 million spectators to the area starting in the days leading up to the eclipse.

"Eclipse chasers will go all over the world ... there are going to be a lot of people looking for this," Steve Smith, founder of the astronomy group Wilson Starsearch said.

The eclipse is expected to start shortly after 2 p.m. and last approximately two and a half hours. The "totality," in which the sun will be completely covered, is expected to last a little over three minutes starting at approximately 3:18 p.m.

While Niagara Falls is expected to receive a significant amount of visitors with planned programming from NASA in various locations throughout the city, there is expected to be significant spillover to other areas in eastern Niagara County.

Mike Schian, assistant director of Lockport-based group Challenger Learning Center of Orleans, Niagara & Erie counties, noted that with the projected large influx of visitors from outside the area, it is important for the community to plan for events ahead of time in order to avoid overcrowding in any one particular area.

"(It) helps to decentralize viewing of the eclipse. That way you don't have upwards of 10,000 tourists in one spot, if we spread it out with other organizations or businesses, it will be easier on safety and everything else," Schian said.

Wilson Starsearch will be partnering with the village of Wilson to host a free viewing event at Kruger Park on the day of the eclipse from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

In addition to regular viewing, there will also be a telescope on hand for people to view the eclipse through as well as additional education stations.

In Lockport, the Transit Drive-In Theater will host a viewing event of their own on the day of the eclipse from noon to 5 p.m.

While no movies will be shown that day, drive-in general manager Jordan Clement said there will be live music and vendors on hand. If the skies are cloudy, the eclipse will be live-streamed on each of their five movie screens.

With weather being another unpredictable factor in the eclipse viewing equation, the Wilson event has a similar contingency plan in place.

"We're working on Plan B if the weather is bad with inflatable screens. So if the people are here, you'll still be able to see the eclipse and have the benefit of having a professional here. telling us what we're looking at in Steve (Smith)," village of Wilson trustee Greg Martin said.

The Kenan Center is also working out plans to host a free event of their own the day of the eclipse, according to marketing manager Austin Hinton.

Several New York state parks, including Golden Hill State Park in Barker also plan to be open for eclipse viewing events.

In Newfane, while there are no events yet scheduled by the town or school district, the Lakeview Village Shoppes and Ye Olde Log Cabin in Olcott will be open from April 6 to April 8 to visitors of the eclipse. Other Newfane Businesses including Calhoun's Pub and Marjim Manor will hold viewing events the day of the eclipse starting at 1 p.m. and noon respectively.

No matter where someone is viewing the eclipse, Schian of Challenger Learning said it is most important to view it safely by wearing a pair of eclipse viewing glasses before and after totality, while during the totality, it is recommended to view them without glasses.

"The glasses block out so much light that only the edge of the sun would be visible if you had them on during totality," he said.

He said Challenger Learning along with several other local businesses and events will sell them leading up to the eclipse and typically go for about $2-$3 apiece.

More information on the eclipse and local events can be found at buffaloeclipse.org.