Eastern Pa Trans Equity Project now offering services in York and Adams counties

The Eastern Pa Trans Equity Project has announced its expansion to eight new counties in Pennsylvania, including York and Adams, with a full suite of life-affirming services for transgender, nonbinary and gender-expansive people, according to a news release.

The other counties where care is now available are Cumberland, Franklin, Juniata, Perry, Snyder and Union - in addition to 25 other counties in the eastern part of the state.

Resources available

Some of these resources include legal name change, which provides free court documents and mentoring to transgender and gender-expansive people along with the opportunity to apply for financial assistance, as well as access to gender-affirming garments, support groups and more.

EPTEP also provides educational scholarships, peer-led support groups, an Infoline for service referrals, and a basic needs assistance program which provides help with the cost of rent, food, utilities, trans-affirming medications and clothing for those in need.

“With our mission to empower transgender and gender-diverse Pennsylvanians, this expansion marks a significant milestone for EPTEP,” said founder and Executive Director, Corinne Goodwin. “We are particularly grateful to the WellSpan Health Summit Endowment and the Leanne Freas Trout Foundation as well as other funders whose donations have enabled this expansion."

To learn more about EPTEP’s complete suite of programming, visit www.PATransQuity.org website or contact Corinne Goodwin at 484-602-5918 or Corinne.Goodwin@PATransEquity.org.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Eastern Pa Trans Equity Project offering services in York County PA