Eastern screech owl pair make home in hollowed out tree at Six Mile Cypress Slough

An Eastern screech owl at Six Mile Cypress Slough in Fort Myers on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. It has become a star for visitors and photographers alike. Staff from the slough asked that photographers and visitors be respectful of the owls and wildlife and use ethical wildlife photography practices.

It has been seen with a partner on occasion. It has also become a star for visitors and photographers alike.

Staff from the slough asked that photographers and visitors be respectful of the owls and wildlife and use ethical wildlife photography practices.

They have a sign near the owls asking photographers with tripods and lots of gear to let visitors walk by or use a nearby pavilion. New-Press and Naples Daily New sphoto journalist Andrew West photographed it with a Canon 600mm lens with a 1.4 converter.

Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve is 3,500 acres of wetland, approximately 11 miles long and 1/3 mile wide. is home to a diverse array of wildlife including, owls, wading birds, alligators, warblers, otters, bobcats along with diverse plant life and trees it also serves as wildlife corridor for animal and birds that are moving through Southwest Florida.

The slough features a 1.4-mile boardwalk that is wheelchair accessible.

The Friends of the Slough are also taking entries for the 2024 amateur photo contest. The registration and submission deadline is January 31.

Go to https://www.sloughpreserve.org/2024-photo-contest-1 for more information and rules.

