Eastern Shore fatal shooting suspect to be featured on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'

The season 4 premiere episode of "In Pursuit with John Walsh" will feature the story of William Strand, a fugitive from Pocomoke City wanted in an Eastern Shore case.

Strand, 52, has been on the run since early January 2021. He is wanted in the shooting death of Lesa Renee White, 48, of Atlantic, whose body was found in a Pocomoke City home Jan. 6.

White graduated from Arcadia High School in 1990 and was employed by the Wicomico County Department of Corrections for more than 15 years, according to her obituary.

"She enjoyed singing, shopping, and most of all spending time with the loves of her life, her boys. Lesa had a huge heart when it came to her family and would do anything for them," her obituary read. "She spoke her mind and held nothing back."

He faces first- and second-degree murder charges in Worcester County. At the time of White's slaying, Strand was wanted on an arrest warrant in a separate attempted murder case in Somerset County, according to Maryland State Police and Maryland Case Search.

William Edward Strand, 52, of Pocomoke City, Maryland, is being sought as a person of interest in the investigation of 48-year-old Lesa Renee White's homicide. He also wanted on an arrest warrant in a separate attempted murder case.

Strand is described by the show as being about 5 foot 7 inches and 220 pounds. He has a receding hairline and was sporting a salt and pepper goatee. He goes by the nickname "Chim" or "Shack Daddy."

He was last seen driving in a 2014 Silver Chevy Malibu with a Maryland license plate: 5DP3127. He could be living in Washington state where his brother lives, according to a release from the show.

BACKGROUND:Missing person case turns to homicide investigation after Va. woman found dead in Pocomoke

RELATED: Virginia woman found dead in Pocomoke home killed in shooting; suspect still sought: Police

Viewers with information on Strand's whereabouts are urged to text or call the show's call center at 1-833-3-PURSUE or to submit info online at InPursuitTips.com. Callers can also contact Maryland State Police at 202-510-2847.

The show's season 4 premiere featuring Strand will air at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, on Investigation Discovery and will be available to stream on Discovery+.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: National TV show to shine spotlight on Eastern Shore fugitive case