Eastern Shore man facing multiple charges in fatal house fire, separate homicide and shooting

Virginia State Police announced the arrest Friday of an Accomack County man in connection with a fatal Eastern Shore house fire and authorities said he also faces charges in a separate homicide and nonfatal shooting.

Authorities identified Gary Joseph Fleig Sr., 45, of New Church, as a suspect in Saturday’s fatal fire and charged him with arson, first- and second-degree murder, and several firearms-related crimes.

Fleig also faces charges from multiple incidents that occurred over a span of four days. They include a shooting and arson in Pocomoke, Maryland, on Dec. 3 and a homicide in Accomack on Monday. He’s being held at the Accomack County Jail without bond.

In the fatal fire, authorities responded Saturday night to a residential structure fire near the 6000 block of Lankford Highway in Oak Hill. Firefighters working to extinguish the blaze found a man’s body inside the burning home.

Police identified the man as Edward Bruce Mears Jr., 62, a local musician.

The Accomack Sherriff’s Office said Fleig is also charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in connection with a homicide reported on Monday. Police discovered a body with multiple gunshot wounds in a field behind a home in the 9200 block of Lankford Highway. The field is located about 35 miles from where the fatal arson took place.

Police identified the victim as Maurice Lamont Fiddermon, 43, of Temperanceville, Virginia.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation worked with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office and Worcester County Bureau of Investigation in Maryland to investigate the incident.

Virginia State Police are still working to identify and locate other possible suspects and said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about these incidents are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com