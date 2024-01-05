Eastern Stark land sales: Washington Twp. home sells for $203,000

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Marlington Local School District has sold for $203,971, according to the most recent land transfers released by the Stark County Auditor’s Office.

The 1,392-square-foot home on South Union Avenue in Washington Township is on a corner lot.

Real Estate

The transfers cover Dec. 9 to Dec. 15.

Alliance

11333 Partners LLC from Action Sports Cycles Inc, parcel 104316 Kelly Ave, $595,000.

11333 Partners LLC from Action Sports Cycles Inc, parcel 104322 Union Ave N, $595,000.

Banas Jessica Lynn from Bycraft Patricia A, 217 South St, $134,000.

Belleflower Estates LLC from Rickerman Jeffrey, 74 E Cambridge St, $34,150.

Belleflower Estates LLC from Rickerman Jeffrey, parcel 103897 Cambridge St E, $34,150.

Carl Tari L from Newberry Mathew W, 1021 Sunset Dr, $108,150.

Criss Harley R & Lucinda L from Allen Saprina Ttee of the Arlette, 1103 E Summit St, $111,160.

Miller Kyle from Hersberger Matthew David, 1623 S Seneca Ave, $65,000.

Miramontes Alberto from Strub David W & Fligor Richard M, 192 W Cambridge St, $87,000.

Mra Properties LLC from Belleflower Estates LLC, 74 E Cambridge St, $39,000.

Mra Properties LLC from Belleflower Estates LLC, parcel 103897 Cambridge St E, $39,000.

Selzer Jeremiah & Dawn from Groom 2115 Watson LLC, 2115 Watson Ave, $70,000.

Silver Bullet Properties LLC from Franks Robert E, 1125 Walnut Ave, $42,000.

Silver Bullet Properties LLC from Franks Robert E, parcel 107838 River St, $42,000.

Wittensoldner Ryan S & Kelly N from Beaty Pamela K, 494 W Market St, $65,000.

Lexington Township

11333 Partners LLC from Action Sport Cycle Inc, 11345 Union Ave NE, $595,000.

11333 Partners LLC from Action Sport Cycle Inc, parcel 2801720 Gaskill Dr NE, $595,000.

11333 Partners LLC from Action Sport Cyclesinc, 1199 Kelly Ave, $595,000.

11333 Partners LLC from Action Sport Cyclesinc, parcel 2801734 Kelly Ave NE, $595,000.

11333 Partners LLC from Action Sports Cycles Inc, 11333 Union Ave NE, $595,000.

Lavoie Mary from Donovan Donald R, 13404 Price St NE, $46,000.

Louisville

Murphy William T & Wells Tessa M from Cope Alyssa, 427 S Nickel Plate St, $170,000.

Ponytails LLC from Aae Holdings, 1293 California Ave, $285,000.

Marlboro Township

Crowl Tyler J & Rose Elizabeth A from Radabaugh Richard K, parcel 3101476 Edison St NE, $8,000.

Nimishillen Township

Macisaac Mark K II & Jaime A from Tate Gary L, 8234 Columbus Rd, $210,000.

Paris Township

Burns Caitlyn & Pitts Johnathon from White Crystal, 14000 Lincoln St SE #82, $1,200.

Cogan Kevin Patrick from Shirley Nellie, 15215 Cindell St SE, $118,000.

Graceful Offerings LLC & from Graceful Offerings LLC &, 11500 Lincoln St SE, $30,000.

Graceful Offerings LLC & from Hawkins Sheena & Shawn & Larry, 11500 Lincoln St SE, $30,000.

Premier Bank Successor Trustee of Erin B from Yoder David D & Tricia L, 2303 Robertsville Ave SE, $260,000.

Yoder Ross S & Kami J from Yoder Lester M & Yoder Kari Jane & Unru, 2425 Whitacre Ave SE, $300,000.

Washington Township

Chaffin John W from the Huntington National Bank, 4000 Anderson Ave NE, $168,000.

Keybank National Association from Parlontieri Dominicr Jr & Sandra K, 3116 Ridgehill Ave, $70,100.

Reed Richard John & Lettie Elizabeth from Brown Susan L & Mccain Barbara A &, 3544 S Union Ave, $203,971.

Reed Richard John & Lettie Elizabeth from Brown Susan L & Mccain Barbara A &, parcel 7501776 Union Ave NE, $203,971.

