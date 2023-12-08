Eastern Stark land transfers: Alliance Ventures buys two restaurant properties
An Alliance-based corporation has purchased two restaurant properties in the city for $1.75 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.
Alliance Ventures Inc. bought 2105 W State St., which houses Don Pancho's Tex-Mex Cafe, and 2109 W State St., which houses Rey's Route 62 Bar & Grill, from Delon Properties LLC.
The transfers cover Nov. 11 to Nov. 17.
Alliance
Alliance Ventures Inc from Delon Properties LLC, 2105 W State St, $1,755,000.
Alliance Ventures Inc from Delon Properties LLC, 2109 W State St, $1,755,000.
D/T T Properties LLC from Leber Kimberly Trustee, 911 Vincent BLVD, $125,000.
Densmore Kyle R from Dennis Chris & Meyers Nick, 1165 Johnson Ave, $125,000.
Laslo Michelle R & Scott R from Moore Robert M, 821 Wright Ave, $112,900.
Morgan Kelly L from Smith Karen, 1391 S Freedom Ave, $89,900.
Mount Union Properties LLC from Coffman Joseph Edward James, 1807 S Rockhill Ave, $140,000.
Sands Jeffery A & Cori R from Tanner James A & Mcdaniel Elizabeth A, parcel 115426 Klinger Ave, $5,500.
Tucker Joseph Francis from Banis Michelle N, 2460 Watson Ave, $141,000.
Weaver Nathan & Myranda from J A R T Property Investments LLC, 451 E Grant St, $16,000.
Wise Margaret A & Tonges Michael A Trust from Tonges Dorothy J Trustee, 667 Bonnieview Ave, $134,400.
Louisville
Appraisal Comp Valuations from Puia John F & Teresa, 2404 Wittenburg St, $143,800.
Bann Stephanie Lee from Lamb Christian & Jessica, 240 Ohio Ave, $145,000.
Kinsler Weslee A from Fulton Mary J, 1012 E Main St, $131,000.
Marlboro Township
Eclj LLC from Sarchione Jonathan P & Kaci, parcel 3105558 St Peters Church Rd NE, $145,000.
Fitzgerald Ryan & Brodzinski Benjamin from Stollings Anna M, 7595 Allen Rd NE, $220,000.
Nimishillen Township
Stover Barry E & Sherry E from Clapper Frank H & Jackie E, 4682 Leone Rd NE, $185,000.
Osnaburg Township
Fink Jaren Tyler from Marshall Gertrude & Kendall Rebecca J, 2708 Sunlight Ave NE, $75,000.
Foss Terry L II & Kristen E from Menegay Michael J & Debra D, 6054 Quarry Lake Dr SE, $470,000.
Kress Bradley & Pennell Amelia Katherine from Pennell Gerry E & Iva M Trustees, 6480 15th St NE, $155,000.
Paris Township
Minerva One Ltd from Garage 10-5 LLC, 615 E Lincoln Way, $70,000.
Washington Township
Darvis Allison & Joseph from Walker Joshua L & Anna T, 12366 Cartway St NE, $215,000.
Johnson Mark from Jodlowski Betty J, 4878 Union Ave NE, $160,000.
This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Eastern Stark land transfers: Alliance Ventures buys two restaurant properties