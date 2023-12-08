Eastern Stark land transfers: Alliance Ventures buys two restaurant properties

An Alliance-based corporation has purchased two restaurant properties in the city for $1.75 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

Alliance Ventures Inc. bought 2105 W State St., which houses Don Pancho's Tex-Mex Cafe, and 2109 W State St., which houses Rey's Route 62 Bar & Grill, from Delon Properties LLC.

The transfers cover Nov. 11 to Nov. 17.

Alliance

Alliance Ventures Inc from Delon Properties LLC, 2105 W State St, $1,755,000.

Alliance Ventures Inc from Delon Properties LLC, 2109 W State St, $1,755,000.

D/T T Properties LLC from Leber Kimberly Trustee, 911 Vincent BLVD, $125,000.

Densmore Kyle R from Dennis Chris & Meyers Nick, 1165 Johnson Ave, $125,000.

Laslo Michelle R & Scott R from Moore Robert M, 821 Wright Ave, $112,900.

Morgan Kelly L from Smith Karen, 1391 S Freedom Ave, $89,900.

Mount Union Properties LLC from Coffman Joseph Edward James, 1807 S Rockhill Ave, $140,000.

Sands Jeffery A & Cori R from Tanner James A & Mcdaniel Elizabeth A, parcel 115426 Klinger Ave, $5,500.

Tucker Joseph Francis from Banis Michelle N, 2460 Watson Ave, $141,000.

Weaver Nathan & Myranda from J A R T Property Investments LLC, 451 E Grant St, $16,000.

Wise Margaret A & Tonges Michael A Trust from Tonges Dorothy J Trustee, 667 Bonnieview Ave, $134,400.

Louisville

Appraisal Comp Valuations from Puia John F & Teresa, 2404 Wittenburg St, $143,800.

Bann Stephanie Lee from Lamb Christian & Jessica, 240 Ohio Ave, $145,000.

Kinsler Weslee A from Fulton Mary J, 1012 E Main St, $131,000.

Marlboro Township

Eclj LLC from Sarchione Jonathan P & Kaci, parcel 3105558 St Peters Church Rd NE, $145,000.

Fitzgerald Ryan & Brodzinski Benjamin from Stollings Anna M, 7595 Allen Rd NE, $220,000.

Nimishillen Township

Stover Barry E & Sherry E from Clapper Frank H & Jackie E, 4682 Leone Rd NE, $185,000.

Osnaburg Township

Fink Jaren Tyler from Marshall Gertrude & Kendall Rebecca J, 2708 Sunlight Ave NE, $75,000.

Foss Terry L II & Kristen E from Menegay Michael J & Debra D, 6054 Quarry Lake Dr SE, $470,000.

Kress Bradley & Pennell Amelia Katherine from Pennell Gerry E & Iva M Trustees, 6480 15th St NE, $155,000.

Paris Township

Minerva One Ltd from Garage 10-5 LLC, 615 E Lincoln Way, $70,000.

Washington Township

Darvis Allison & Joseph from Walker Joshua L & Anna T, 12366 Cartway St NE, $215,000.

Johnson Mark from Jodlowski Betty J, 4878 Union Ave NE, $160,000.

