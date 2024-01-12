Eastern Stark land transfers: Alliance industrial property sells for $1.24 million

Real estate transfers from the Stark County Auditor's Office.

A 7.1-acre industrial property in Alliance sold for $1.24 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

The land and building at 432 Keystone St. E, which is Stark Metal Sales, was acquired by Pennsylvania Steel Co., according to a news release. Stark Metal Sales is a steel service center with burning, shearing and sawing capabilities.

The transfers cover Dec. 16 to Dec. 22.

Alliance

432 Keystone Street Propco LLC from Jec LLC, 432 Keystone St E, $1,241,900.

Durbin Chad M from Durbin Chad M & Shelby M, 426 Linwood Dr, $53,300.

Urban Oasis Properties LLC from Culbertson Emanuel M, 935 S Morgan Ave, $36,000.

Lexington Township

432 Keystone Street Propco LLC from Jec LLC, parcel 2900687 Webb Ave NE, $1,241,900.

Parsons Nicholas & Stacy from Cotterman Leigh Ann, 14232 Union Ave NE, $95,000.

Rigdon Melissa D from Ring Jeffrey D, 12111 Rockhill Ave NE, $5,000.

Louisville

Bailey Derrick & Shelley from Clark Gregory & Vanover-Clark Elaine F, 812 Joel Cir, $225,000.

Couto Jeffrey D from Mcvey Scott E & Margaret E, 1439 E Broad St, $146,000.

Miller Christina from Noble Brian G & Deborah L, 509 Lincoln Ave, $197,000.

Silver Street Properties LLC from Obrien James P & Doris J Trustees, 514 S Silver St, $100,000.

Silver Street Properties LLC from Obrien James P & Doris J Trustees, parcel 3600599 Silver St S, $100,000.

Nimishillen Township

Dreher Zachary J & Julia Rose from Knisley Donna M, 5267 Glenoak Dr, $223,000

Osnaburg Township

Allman Jessica R from Adolph Jason E & Brown Stacey L, parcel 3701931 Miday Ave NE, $265,000.

Allman Jessica R from Adolph Jason E & Stacey L, 1720 Miday Ave NE, $265,000.

Gardner Orlando T & Donna L from Reed Dana C & Sakotas Ryan N & Jena M, 250 Willow St N, $285,000.

Paris Township

Griffin Zacchery from Jackson Jason T & Shelly M, 4101 Tunnel Hill Ave SE, $195,000.

Miller Titus A & Lisa M from Kandel Todd & Courtney & Miller Titus A, parcel 10017874 Lincoln St SE, $1,500.

Myers Kermit D from Zoccole Family Trust, 4325 Woodale Ave SE Lot 16, $100,000.

Shirley Eric R from Pradelski John & Martha J, 4325 Woodale Ave #6, $82,500.

Washington Township

Gattis Demetria & Deprill Daymion from Michelle Milovich Mckenna, 160 Lacrosse St, $210,000.

