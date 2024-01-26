Eastern Stark land transfers: Louisville apartments sold for $1.3 million

Properties in Gazebo Gardens Apartments in Louisville have been sold, according to the latest real estate transfers released by the Stark County Auditor’s Office.

Premier Homes Inc. purchased properties on Constitution Ave. in Louisville for $1.3 million. Real estate agents with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services had listed the property as an “investment opportunity.”

This week’s listings cover Dec. 30 to Jan. 5.

Alliance

Hale Properties LLC from Grace Land Holdings LLC, 115 W Cambridge St, $140,800.

Hertzberg Dylan from Peterman Michael D, 1129 Walnut Ave, $133,400.

Howard Jhonathan Robert from Allen Saprina Ttee, 747 Garfield Ave, $135,000.

Tomlin Development LLC from Urban Oasis Properties LLC, 935 S Morgan Ave, $80,000.

Louisville

Horracks Brandon James & Jennifer Kay from Jackson Jerald A & Suzanne J Co-Trustees, 402 W Gorgas St, $112,000.

Horracks Brandon James & Jennifer Kay from Jackson Jerald A & Suzanne J Co-Trustees, parcel 3600900 Brown Ave E, $112,000.

Premier Homes Inc from Petrakis Gust E, 821 Constitution Ave #N, $1,300,000.

Premier Homes Inc from Petrakis Gust E, 835 Constitution Ave #N, $1,300,000.

Premier Homes Inc from Petrakis Gust E, 913 Constitution Ave #N, $1,300,000.

Stanich Deborah Ann from Benedict William C, 150 Brookfield St, $200,000.

Marlboro Township

Minor Curtis Ray Ttee & Wray Minor from Maiorana James A & Terri L, 5645 Smith Kramer St NE, $799,000.

Nimishillen Township

Ecj Investments LLC from Haren Michael P, 9102 Columbus Rd, $95,000.

Nickeldog LLC from Heaston Diana L & Erickson Bruce K &, parcel 3303007 Louisville St NE, $54,000.

Paris Township

Shriver Nehemiah J & Nathaniel W from Petros Anne, 436 N Market St, $144,900.

Thompson Winter & Kurtis from American Trailer Homes LLC, 14000 Lincoln St Lot 39, $2,500.

Washington Township

Richard James L & Susan K from Rickard James L & Susan K, 15341 Georgetown St NE, $38,848.

Rickard James L & Susan K from Rickard James L & Susan K, parcel 7505786 Georgetown St NE, $38,848.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Eastern Stark land transfers: Louisville apartments sold for $1.3 million