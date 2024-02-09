Eastern Stark land transfers: Louisville raceway site sells for $280,000

A Louisville remote control racing facility has been sold for $280,000, according to the latest property transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor’s Office.

Inside Line Raceway and Hobbies, at 1711 W. Main St. recently was sold. The 5,880-square-foot facility features racing on carpet oval, carpet on-road, carpet off-road and dirt oval, according to its website. The business has different nights for different types and ages of racers. The company’s website says it currently is closed.

This week’s transfers cover Jan. 13 to Jan. 19.

Alliance

Barr Tara Rochelle from Allen Saprina Trustee, 1201 S Liberty Ave, $143,000.

Barr Tara Rochelle from Allen Saprina Trustee, 1211 S Liberty Ave, $143,000.

Barr Tara Rochelle from Allen Saprina Trustee, parcel 104200 Liberty Ave S, $143,000.

Dennis Christopher from Stanley Frank D & Michele K, 458 E Mill St, $73,600.

Dominguez Elizabeth from Coach House LLC, 226 12th St, $87,000.

Lucking Paula J from Shunk Estates LLC, 1153 Parkside Ave, $37,500.

Patel Sagar & Yoho Joshua from Barth Christian A, 732 Walnut Ave, $15,000.

Ritzert James C & Susanne C from Ritzert Michael J, 329 River St, $12,100.

Toole Jeremy & Erin from Glass Dawn Nka Stauffenger Dawn, 1081 Oakwood Dr, $340,000.

Louisville

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC from Shaeffer Jeremy & Jessica, 403 N Walnut St, $71,938.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC from Shaeffer Jeremy & Jessica, parcel 3605424 Auburn CT, $71,938.

Seymour Justin K & Rachael from Sayko Anthony W, 114 Mercier St, $140,000.

Seymour Justin K & Rachael from Sayko Anthony W, parcel 3600883 Beucler CT, $140,000.

The Inside Line Raceway and Hobbies LLC from TJ Land Management One LLC, 1711 W Main St, $280,000.

The Inside Line Raceway and Hobbies LLC from TJ Land Management One LLC, parcel 3602243 Oklahoma Ave, $280,000.

Wade Alec & Guilbeau Josephine from Copeland Kevin W & Brenda L, 1233 Meese Rd, $245,000.

Marlboro Township

Adams Robert D Trustee from Johnson Cherie L TRUSTEE/JANELLO Trust, parcel 10004255 Immel Ave NE, $97,867.

Wolfe Greg from Frost Robert L, 9038 Edison St, $72,000.

Nimishillen Township

Lesh Properties LLC from Myers Daniel E & Janet A, 7743 Ravenna Ave, $136,400.

Lesh Properties LLC from Myers Daniel E & Janet A, parcel 3305071 Ravenna Ave NE, $136,400.

Oliver Dennis from Oliver Edna v, parcel 3302614 Beck Ave NE, $135,000.

Oliver Dennis from Oliver Edna, 4331 Sunnyside Ave, $135,000.

Oliver Dennis from Oliver Edna, parcel 3303365 Sunnyside Ave NE, $135,000.

Tolley Jacob R from Zustin Doran M & Marie A, 6100 Schloneger Dr, $290,000.

Wheeler Dylan from Benson Cynthia I, 5241 Meese Rd, $120,000.

Osnaburg Township

Lamb Christian & Jessica from Robbins Daniel G, 3210 Neimans Ave SE, $80,499.

Wolf William J & Jody J from Oberly Donna J, 7123 Clearhaven St NE, $175,000.

Paris Township

Walker Daniel C & Sonia Dawn from Tatka Barbara J, 13942 Warren Rd NE, $457,800.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Eastern Stark land transfers: Louisville remote control raceway site sells for $280,000