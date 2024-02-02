Eastern Stark land transfers: Marlboro/Nimishillen property sells for $1.2 million

A home on property that straddles Marlboro and Nimishillen townships has sold for $1.2 million, according to the latest property transfers from the Stark County Auditor’s Office.

The home in the 6000 block of State Street NE is a four-bedroom, 4½ bath house on a 6.88-acre lot. The lakefront property has two outbuildings, which include a six-car garage that has an upstairs apartment.

The transfers cover Jan. 6-12.

Alliance

Allen Saprina Ttee from Grant Tia, 812 E Summit St, $42,500.

Bacchi Thomas Evans from Farkas Piroska, 1012 South St, $24,200.

Steed Family Properties LLC from Schneider Betty J Trustee, 535 S Union Ave, $78,400.

Strain Cheryl L from Kearns John A, parcel 113839 River St, $6,400.

Your Property Solutions LLC from Sampson Lawrence A & Susan E, 661 Summit CT, $25,000.

Lexington Township

Hill Matthew Lee & Colelette Kay from Greiner Lorraine L Ttee of the Dorain B, 10935 Wilma Ave NE, $150,000.

Weavers Dream Land LLC from Delmoro Michael R & Nicole E, parcel 10012245 Edison St NE, $119,600.

Marlboro Township

Lesh Properties LLC from Grewe Christopher R, 11097 Marlboro Ave NE, $75,900.

Petros Gerald A & Aimee J from Williams Jon F & Joy L, parcel 3105347 State St NE, $1,200,000.

Ray Matthew & Heather L from Lefever William H, 10861 Clapsaddle Ave NE, $425,000.

Warstler Travis J & Sarah N from Crawford Doug & Sharon, parcel 3101744 Ravenna Ave NE, $200,000.

Nimishillen Township

New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018 from Verdon James R & Tammy L, 3035 Pinevale Ave NE, $161,000.

New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018 from Verdon James R & Tammy L, parcel 3304289 Pinevale Dr NE, $161,000.

Petros Gerard A & Aimee J from Williams Jon F & Joy L, 6114 State St NE, $1,200,000.

Rhoads Smokey & Elsass Leigha M from Myers Daniel E & Janet A, 5475 Clay St NE, $147,000.

Osnaburg Township

Mccarty Buck from Valentine Casey Lyn & Duong Jospeh Sr, 425 Werley Rd N, $163,000.

Prinkey Chad C from Pickens Carol S & Reisinger Judy A &, 1461 Broadway Ave NE, $302,500.

Wade Matthew from 915 Chapel LLC, 1950 Fairbrook Ave NE, $180,000.

Washington Township

Colstar Properties LLC from Moldy Meadows Ltd, 8680 Parks Ave NE, $235,000.

Colstar Properties LLC from Moldy Meadows Ltd, parcel 7505789 State St NE, $235,000.

Kinser William James from Toole Jeremy & Erin, 1830 Rosemont Rd, $157,500.

Saunier Christopher M from 481 W Pershing Ltd, 11737 Easton St NE, $120,000.

Stutzman Joshua & Leonino Lianna from Neininger John & Taylor, 1290 Bayton St E, $229,900.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Eastern Stark County home sales: Marlboro/Nimishillen home sells for $1.2 million