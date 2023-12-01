Eastern Stark property sales: Alliance home sells for $215,000
A single-family Alliance home sold for $215,000, according to the latest real estate filings with the Stark County Auditor's Office.
The four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home is on Parkside Drive. Built in 1922, the home has 2,300 square feet and a large front porch.
The real estate transfers cover Nov. 4 through Nov. 10.
Alliance
Ace & G Properties Ltd from 2121 Cherry Avenue Ltd, 2121 Cherry Ave, $47,000.
Johnson Kayla M from Johnson Kayla M & Kauth Jr Kevin, 863 Wright Ave, $78,400.
Koran Restoration LLC from Wilson Jeffery & Teresa, 420 11th St, $40,000.
Payne Benjamin W & Beadle Glenn from Csaki Gerald S & Criss Nicole M, 1117 Parkside Dr, $215,000.
Rogers Dale A from Bench Jeffrey A & Hobbs Helen M &, 1762 Westwood Ave, $120,000.
Rogers Dale A from Bench Jeffrey A & Hobbs Helen M &, 1778 Westwood Ave, $120,000.
Louisville
Premier Homes Inc from Spifftec Residential Holdngs LLC an Ohio, 1725 California Ave, $197,000.
Rohrer Harvey E & Aurora J from Zografos Alexandra & Martin Thomas, 1127 Aubrey Cir NE, $349,000.
Schwallie Michael James & Linda Jean from Sell Harry E & Claudia M, 1013 Park Village Dr, $425,000.
Nimishillen Township
Hartong Bruce E from R+B Real Estate LLC, 5591 Ravenna Ave, $227,500.
Hayek Fuad E from Rohrer Deborah, 7581 Tabernacle St, $154,000.
Martini Gary M & Jennifer L from Clark Elaine, 7356 Gayview St, $188,000.
Novak Hannah D from Renie James A Trustee, 7424 Brookside St NE, $269,000.
Osnaburg Township
Johnson Tod William from Cedar Rental Homes LLC, 5032 Lincoln St E, $120,000.
Klimko Terri L from Wolf William J & Jody J, 8851 Hill Church St SE, $295,900.
Weaver Milan & Gertrude from Storsin William T &Karen A, parcel 3704488 Miday Ave NE, $35,000.
Paris Township
Sylvester Anthony Ttee of the A H & S from Haubert Jeffrey A &Christy L, 620 Ridgeleigh Dr, $329,900.
