A single-family Alliance home sold for $215,000, according to the latest real estate filings with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

The four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home is on Parkside Drive. Built in 1922, the home has 2,300 square feet and a large front porch.

The real estate transfers cover Nov. 4 through Nov. 10.

Alliance

Ace & G Properties Ltd from 2121 Cherry Avenue Ltd, 2121 Cherry Ave, $47,000.

Johnson Kayla M from Johnson Kayla M & Kauth Jr Kevin, 863 Wright Ave, $78,400.

Koran Restoration LLC from Wilson Jeffery & Teresa, 420 11th St, $40,000.

Payne Benjamin W & Beadle Glenn from Csaki Gerald S & Criss Nicole M, 1117 Parkside Dr, $215,000.

Rogers Dale A from Bench Jeffrey A & Hobbs Helen M &, 1762 Westwood Ave, $120,000.

Rogers Dale A from Bench Jeffrey A & Hobbs Helen M &, 1778 Westwood Ave, $120,000.

Louisville

Premier Homes Inc from Spifftec Residential Holdngs LLC an Ohio, 1725 California Ave, $197,000.

Rohrer Harvey E & Aurora J from Zografos Alexandra & Martin Thomas, 1127 Aubrey Cir NE, $349,000.

Schwallie Michael James & Linda Jean from Sell Harry E & Claudia M, 1013 Park Village Dr, $425,000.

Nimishillen Township

Hartong Bruce E from R+B Real Estate LLC, 5591 Ravenna Ave, $227,500.

Hayek Fuad E from Rohrer Deborah, 7581 Tabernacle St, $154,000.

Martini Gary M & Jennifer L from Clark Elaine, 7356 Gayview St, $188,000.

Novak Hannah D from Renie James A Trustee, 7424 Brookside St NE, $269,000.

Osnaburg Township

Johnson Tod William from Cedar Rental Homes LLC, 5032 Lincoln St E, $120,000.

Klimko Terri L from Wolf William J & Jody J, 8851 Hill Church St SE, $295,900.

Weaver Milan & Gertrude from Storsin William T &Karen A, parcel 3704488 Miday Ave NE, $35,000.

Paris Township

Sylvester Anthony Ttee of the A H & S from Haubert Jeffrey A &Christy L, 620 Ridgeleigh Dr, $329,900.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Eastern Stark property sales: Alliance home sells for $215,000