Eastern Stark property sales: New Louisville townhome sells for $249,990

A three-bedroom townhouse in Louisville has been sold for $249,990, according to the latest property transfers released from the Stark County Auditor’s Office.

The townhouse, in the 400 block of Honeycrisp Drive NE, is a new built in 2024. It has three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms and a two-car garage. The property, located in Louisville School District, is in the Orchard Park development off Route 62.

This week's transfers cover Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.

Alliance

Allen Saprina Ttee from Your Forever Home LLC, parcel 114034 Oxford St W, $13,000.

Banks Christopher from Alliance Home II LLC, 729 Garwood St, $115,000.

Brady Tracy Lynn from Marsili Eric, 847 Klinger Ave, $164,900.

Dunham Catherine A from Lanave Darleen M, 974 Lilly Rd, $129,000.

Singh Mandeep from Farkas Piroska C, 648 Parkway BLVD, $46,800.

Weyer Joseph T from Schneider Rodney R, 532 Warehouse St, $50,000.

Your Forever Home LLC from Saprina Allen Ttee of 975 Hawkins Trust, 864 S Union Ave, $15,000.

Lexington Township

Hawkins Marzett Jr from Paul Ernest D Sr., 11340 Webb Ave NE, $56,000.

Louisville

Lindlaur Holdings LLC from Davis Sarah F Trustee / Sarah F David Re, 823 W Main St, $80,000.

Ross Steven Albert & Linda Anne from K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC, 415 Honeycrisp Dr NE, $249,990.

Wreck It Rich LLC from Scott Dale D & Diane L, 818 W Main St, $199,000.

Nimishillen Township

Murphy Devin M from Reese Robin Trustee, 3965 Hambleton Ave, $115,500.

Murphy Devin M from Reese Robin Trustee, parcel 3302161 Hambleton Ave NE, $24,500.

Murphy Devin M from Reese Robin Trustee, parcel 3302184 Hambleton Ave NE, $115,500.

Osnaburg Township

Ruegg Benjamin C from Hahn Betty J, 211 Nassau St W, $68,200.

Paris Township

Altier Trisha M from Mort Carl R III & Kathleen M, 1455 Pleasant Ridge St SE, $271,000.

Depalmo Wesley from Green Garry W, 14835 Freed St SE, $117,000.

Washington Township

Duesenberry Stephen & Sharon from Washington Hills Development Ltd, 2435 Valewood Cir, $81,000.

