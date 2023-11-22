Eastern teachers to get $10K over next two years

Nov. 22—GREENTOWN — Teachers at Eastern Howard School Corporation are set to receive a $5,000 raise.

They'll get another $5,000 raise next year, too.

Salary increases of $5,000 in each of the next two years highlight a new contract between Eastern and its teachers union.

The two-year contract was approved last week by the Eastern School Board.

The contract bumps up starting pay to $43,000. It had been $40,000.

Max salary will be $71,000 this year and increases to $72,000 next year. Teachers who are at the maximum salary will receive stipends.

"This is something in our community we can show off and say this is how Eastern is treating our teachers," said Cole Allison, president of the Eastern Howard Classroom Teachers Association. "I think this contract is a big focus on retaining teachers."

In another effort to retain teachers, Eastern agreed to up its retirement contribution for teachers to 2%. It had been 1.25%. Eastern has increased its contribution in both of the last two contracts.

"That's one generally the people who have been here longer are looking at," Allison said.

Teacher pay has increased by $16,000 over the last four years, according to Superintendent Keith Richie.

"This is definitely the best contract our teachers have seen in those 20-some years I've been here," he said. "I think our teachers are very deserving. We definitely want to take care of them. I think we've done that in each of the last two contracts."

Two new Indiana laws, one for free textbooks and the other which limits topics a school corporation must discuss with teacher unions, have hung over contract negotiations this year.

Allison said both pieces of legislation were talked about during this round of bargaining but neither played a factor in negotiations.

"We got a lot of support from administration," he said. "The focus was help teachers as much as we could."

Board president Brian Day said a focus of recent negotiations has been repairing relations between Eastern and the teachers union, along with increasing staffing numbers.

"For me personally, I'm really proud where we've come, because I think we've made huge strides," he said.

