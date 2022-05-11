  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In eastern Ukraine's cities, brutal trench warfare awaits Russia's troops

CBSNews
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Slovyansk, eastern Ukraine — Ukrainian officials say Russia's invading forces have been suffering setbacks around the northeast city of Kharkiv. Video appears to show burnt-out Russian vehicles in the area, backing up President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's claim that his forces have managed to push Russian troops back from Ukraine's second-largest city.

Drone video appears to show a Russian tank destroyed near Kharkiv. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata says Ukrainian soldiers who drove Russian forces out of areas northeast of the city found rows of bullet-riddled cars, scattered clothes, a baby's car seat and a stroller among other possible evidence of civilians being killed even as they tried to flee.

U.S. intel chief: Putin preparing for "prolonged conflict" in Ukraine

The Ukrainian military — and Ukrainian civilians — have little defense against Russia's overwhelming firepower. As D'Agata reports, the Russians have made gains elsewhere in eastern Ukraine, where their brutal assault has been focused.

Nadiya, who lives in the front-line town of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, said that when she and her husband found out where a recent airstrike had hit, they rushed to the neighborhood as fast as they could. They quickly found the bodies of their relatives.

A map shows the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. / Credit: Getty/iStockphoto
A map shows the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. / Credit: Getty/iStockphoto

"They were kind, very good people," she said. The Russian offensive in Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk, which together form Ukraine's industrial Donbas region, has been relentless. Vladimir Putin's forces have flattened small towns in their march toward the strategic cities of Kramatorsk and Slovyansk.

But if and when they reach those cities, D'Agata says they will hit a major hurdle.

Across a vast section of eastern Ukraine, the fight has become a bloody battle of trench warfare, and the country's defenders have dug in deep.

D'Agata and his team found heavily-fortified cities protected by well-armed troops in seemingly endless bunkers, with concrete blocks and anti-tank defenses ringing the outskirts. Right in the center of Slovyansk, about 100 miles southeast of Kharkiv, D'Agata found Ukrainian troops ready and waiting for any Russian forces in vast network of trenches. The soldiers told CBS News that any Russian invaders would face guerrilla warfare at every turn.

D'Agata asked Volodymyr Kutnenko, a medic who's been battling Russian separatists in the region since Putin last invaded in 2014, if he had treated any wounded Russian soldiers? "Yes, yes," he said. "We provide them with the full range of medical support, exchange them for our prisoners of war. But our prisoners of war are returned in a terrible medical condition." As the ground war inches ever closer to the city, the soldiers told CBS News they know the most difficult days lie ahead.

Colleagues of Al Jazeera journalist react to news of her death in West Bank

Company ruined nearly 400 million COVID vaccine doses, probe finds

Homebuyers feel pinch as interest rates rise

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • No way to break Russian siege of Mariupol and Azovstal to rescue Ukrainian troops, says deputy defense ministe

    Breaking the more-than-two-month-long Russian siege of Mariupol through launching a counter offensive is currently impossible, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said during a news briefing on May 11.

  • Ukraine retakes territory in the east amid more Russian attacks

    Ukraine says it has driven back Russian troops around Kharkiv as U.S intelligence officials warn that Moscow is preparing for a protracted war.

  • Ukraine pushes back Russian troops in counter-offensive near Kharkiv

    KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Tuesday its forces had recaptured villages from Russian troops north and northeast of the city of Kharkiv, pressing a counter-offensive that could signal a shift in the war's momentum and jeopardise Russia's main advance. Ukrainian troops in recent days recaptured four settlements north of Ukraine's second-largest city, said Tetiana Apatchenko, a press officer with the main Ukrainian force in the area. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Ukrainian successes were gradually pushing Russian forces out of Kharkiv in the country's northeast, which has been under perpetual bombardment since the war began.

  • Zelenskyy: ‘Soon there will be 2 Victory Days in Ukraine’

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked Russia’s Victory Day holiday by saying Ukraine would itself prevail over Russian invaders.

  • Ukrainian Military Strikes Russian T-90M Tank in Kharkiv Oblast

    The Ukrainian military said it destroyed a Russian tank in Kharkiv Oblast with an anti-tank rifle provided by the Swedish government.Ukraine’s defense ministry said the vehicle, which it identified as a Russian T-90 main battle tank, was destroyed by a hand-held “Carl Gustaf” anti-tank recoilless rifle provided by the government of Sweden.An undated video posted to Twitter on May 10 by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine shows a line of vehicles near Staryi Saltiv in Kharkiv, and a strike on the rear vehicle. Credit: Ukraine Ministry of Defense via Storyful

  • Putin wants to annex Ukraine’s Kherson directly, without even sham ‘referendum’

    Russia appears to be planning to annex the parts of Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast under Moscow’s occupation directly, without attempting to create a veneer of legitimacy by staging a sham “referendum.” On May 11, the Russian puppet occupation authority in Kherson sent an open letter to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, asking him to annex the occupied lands by decree.

  • Texas court ordered to reconsider decision to uphold prison sentence for woman who voted

    Crystal Mason was sentenced to five years in prison for casting a provisional ballot in the 2016 election Crystal Mason cast a provisional ballot at the urging of election workers in 2016. Photograph: Ed Pilkington/The Guardian A Texas appeals court must reconsider its decision to uphold a five-year conviction for Crystal Mason, the Texas woman sentenced to prison for casting a provisional ballot in the 2016 election, the state’s highest criminal court ruled on Wednesday. Mason showed up to the

  • Occupied Kherson's annexation by Russia as likely as joining 'Mars or Jupiter,' Ukraine says. Live updates

    Kherson's Russia-appointed leaders want the city annexed by Russia. Foes say they might as well trying joining 'Mars or Jupiter.' Latest Ukraine news.

  • Remittances to War-Hit Ukraine Seen Rising 20% to Record High

    (Bloomberg) -- Remittances to war-ravaged Ukraine are forecast to jump by over 20% this year to a record, even as those to fellow former Soviet republics in Central Asia will likely fall “dramatically” given Russia is their main source.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingValue Stocks Power Gains Amid Peak-Inflation Views: Ma

  • Russia’s display of military might sent the West a strong message – just not the one Putin intended

    Vladimir Putin likes to use Moscow’s Victory Day parade, the annual event to mark the triumph over Nazi Germany, as a means of messaging the West.

  • Russians shell Luhansk region with "festive" "victory" shells

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 10 MAY 2022, 08:47 The Russian military have shelled the town of Svitlodarsk and the village of Luhanske in the Luhansk region with so-called "propaganda" shells, which they used to scatter postcards for 9 May in the settlements.

  • Russia's offensive in Donbas two weeks behind Putin's plans, says Pentagon

    Russia's offensive in the Donbas is about two weeks behind Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's plans, a senior U.S. Department of Defense official said at a briefing on May 10.

  • Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

    The U.S. House emphatically approved a fresh $40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday as lawmakers beefed up President Joe Biden’s initial request, signaling a magnified, bipartisan commitment to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bloody three-month-old invasion. The bill would give Ukraine military and economic assistance, help regional allies, replenish weapons the Pentagon has shipped overseas and provide $5 billion to address global food shortages caused by the war’s crippling of Ukraine’s normally robust production of many crops.

  • US overdose deaths hit record 107,000 last year, CDC says

    More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, setting another tragic record in the nation's escalating overdose epidemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Wednesday. The CDC reviews death certificates and then makes an estimate to account for delayed and incomplete reporting. Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, called the latest numbers “truly staggering.”

  • Swedish parliament to hold NATO debate as decision to join looms

    Sweden's ruling Social Democrats have called a parliamentary debate over NATO for Monday as the country readies for what is expected to be a decision to join the alliance in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, abandoning decades of military non-alignment. Sweden and neighboring Finland are both expected to opt to apply for NATO membership in the coming days after the invasion triggered a radical rethink of policy. Firmly opposed to joining NATO for decades before the war - which Moscow calls a "special military operation" - the Social Democrats are due to announce their decision on Sunday.

  • Luhansk region: Russians fire at a boarding school in Hirske

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - WEDNESDAY, 11 MAY 2022, 07:58 In the Luhansk region, Russians have opened fire on residential areas 15 times in the past 24 hours, including shelling a regional boarding school in Hirske.

  • Should You Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Right Now?

    It's a nerve-wracking time to be an investor right now, as the stock market continues to slide. The S&P 500 is down more than 10% over the last month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has plunged nearly 15% in that timeframe. Is the stock market going to crash?

  • Anticipating the 200th aircraft: Ukrainian Air Defence destroys 4 drones and a helicopter

    Valentyna Romanenko - Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 23:39 The Air Defence of Ukraine destroyed 5 Russian targets on 10 May. Source: Yurii Ihnat, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman, on Facebook Quote: "Today the whole country is looking forward to the downing of the symbolic 200th aircraft of the Russian aggressors.

  • Once a college rite, underage students caught with fake IDs face thousands in legal fees

    UF police have sent nearly four-dozen felony complaints to prosecutors against students caught with fake IDs over the past four years, data shows.

  • Luhansk region: in Bilohorivka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy Russian pontoons and equipment, while the Russians flee by swimming

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, MAY 10, 2022, 10:35 AM In Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, the "sweeping of the territory" continues; the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed the pontoons and military equipment of the Russian troops, and some of the invaders have fled by swimming.