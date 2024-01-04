Eastern US braces for snow this weekend; winter storm in parts of West Thursday: Weather forecast

Forecasters say snow is expected for portions of the Four Corners and High Plains regions Thursday before swinging eastward, where heavy rain and thunderstorms will hit the Gulf Coast before bringing the year's first snowstorm to the East Coast by the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, snowfall totals between 2-4 inches are expected for portions of New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma Thursday. Parts of New Mexico and Colorado, near the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo Mountains, could see snow accumulations of around 5-10 inches, per the NWS.

The weather service said showers and thunderstorms are expected to begin in Texas and southern Oklahoma late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night before traveling east toward the Gulf Coast, where moderate to heavy rainfall is expected overnight Thursday and into Friday.

The rain could be a welcome sight of those looking for drought relief, particularly in Mississippi and Louisiana. Both states are currently seeing levels of extreme to exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Coastal rain, high-elevation mountain snow and a wintry mix to interior valley locations are expected in the Pacific Northwest throughout the day Thursday.

According to AccuWeather, a "major winter storm packing travel-snarling snow and dangerous ice" is on track to hit the Northeast this weekend.

The storm is forecast to strengthen as it advances from the Gulf Coast to the mid-Atlantic coast Saturday into Sunday. AccuWeather cautions that heavier bands of snow can develop from West Virginia and northwestern Virginia to the Hudson Valley during this time.

"From Saturday to Sunday, a swatch of 3 to 6 inches of snow is projected to fall from the Smoky Mountains through much of northern and eastern West Virginia on northeastward to interior southern New England," according to AccuWeather meteorologist Alyssa Glenny.

Higher snowfall totals between 6 to 12 inches are expected in eastern West Virginia, central Pennsylvania and western and central Massachusetts.

“Any accumulating snow can result in significant travel slowdowns, but this storm may have greater impact than others of similar magnitude because it has been such a long time since more than 1 inch of snow has accumulated in these areas – it can take people a bit of time to once again get used to driving in and otherwise dealing with the snow," explained AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jon Porter.

"A few inches of snow or more can occur along the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston, which would be the most snow some of these cities have seen since early 2022 thanks to the multiyear drought of major snowstorms in these areas,” added Porter.

