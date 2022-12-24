Eastern US Power Grid Orders Cuts, Issues System-Wide Emergency

(Bloomberg) -- PJM, a vast electric grid that stretches from Illinois to New Jersey, has declared a rare, system-wide emergency and is ordering some customers to curtail demand as a vast winter storm sends power use soaring.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Grid operator PJM Interconnection LLC declared a Stage 2 emergency, which requires customers across its entire system who’ve agreed to curtail power during times of extreme need to do so. This is one of the last measures a grid manager can take to avoid a Stage 3 emergency, which has historically meant rolling blackouts are imminent or already in effect. Such widespread cutoffs would be devastating for as many as 65 million people relying on the grid for power just as an enormous winter storm batters swaths of US and Canada.

The Stage 2 emergency will “certainly be enough” to avert rotating shutoffs, PJM spokeswoman Susan Buehler said in an interview. “It was much colder a lot quicker” than the grid operator had forecast, she said, with millions of people turning up heaters amid freezing temperatures.

Read More: Epic Storm Wallops US, Canada With Blackouts and Travel Chaos

A system-wide, Stage 2 emergency alone is already extremely unusual for PJM. The last time it declared an emergency of this kind was in March 2014 when a polar vortex wreaked havoc upon the system for months, according to the grid operator. This week’s storm has already knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people in more 25 states, from Maine to Texas. The Tennessee Valley Authority, which provides electricity to several states, ordered rolling blackouts to cope with overwhelming demand.

Story continues

Stage 2 emergencies require businesses enrolled in so-called demand response programs to curtail power use. As part of these programs, companies agree to cut consumption when called upon in exchange for payments.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.