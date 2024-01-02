Eastern WA attorney who fought gun laws, COVID mandates plans run for state AG

An Eastern Washington attorney at the forefront of legal challenges to the state’s gun control laws and COVID health mandates announced Tuesday his candidacy for state attorney general.

Pete Serrano is the first major Republican to throw his name into this year’s open race for Washington attorney general. He’ll join Democrats Nick Brown of Seattle and Manka Dhingra from Redmond.

If elected, Serrano would be the first Republican to hold the office since Rob McKenna left in 2012.

The Pasco-based attorney announced his candidacy in an interview with attorney William Kirk, host of the Washington Gun Law blog.

Pete Serrano

“First, I’m not going to get you checks from chicken and tuna and then endorse myself,” Serrano said in an apparent jab at Attorney General Bob Ferguson over restitution checks won in a price fixing lawsuit.

“We want what’s right for Washington. We want a safe place, we want a place where the law is enforced and where the laws are constitutional, and that’s my promise to the people,” he said.

The attorney general serves as the chief law enforcement officer of Washington state.

The office pursues legal cases in the public’s interest, proposes bills to the state Legislature, represents the state in certain cases, advises state bodies and the governor on legal issues and provides written opinions on Washington constitutional or legal opinions.

Serrano is the director-general counsel of Silent Majority Foundation, a conservative nonprofit that has filed legal challenges to the state’s COVID-19 emergency order, vaccine mandates and gun control legislation.

Silent Majority Foundation previously challenged Gov. Jay Inslee over his continued use of emergency powers to dictate public health mandates during the pandemic, arguing in March 2022 that the governor failed to find a state of emergency in all 39 Washington counties before amending two mandates related to face masks and vaccine requirements.

An appeals court dismissed the case in September after a Thurston County judge sided with Inslee.

Silent Majority Foundation is currently representing Gator Customs Guns in a consumer protection lawsuit filed by Ferguson. The Kelso retailer is accused of continuing to sell thousands of high-capacity magazines last year after a ban went into effect.

In a video posted to the nonprofit’s Facebook page, Serrano said he planned to remain “actively engaged” in Silent Majority Foundation’s day-to-day work during the campaign, and that he would retain his positions as general counsel and a board member.