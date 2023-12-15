Eastern Washington man indicted for suspected poaching of 3,600 birds, including bald eagles

Dec. 14—Two men, including a 48-year-old from Pend Oreille County, have been indicted by the federal government on suspicion of poaching 3,600 birds in Montana that included bald and golden eagles. Federal prosecutors allege the men killed the birds on the Flathead Indian Reservation of Western Montana and sold the eagle feathers and body parts on the black market for "significant sums of cash" during a span of six years.

Travis John Branson, 48, of Cusick, Washington, and Simon Paul, 42, of St. Ignatius, Montana, face charges of conspiracy and trafficking wildlife.

The charges allege the men violated the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, along with the Lacey Act prohibiting selling poached wildlife, according to court records filed in U.S. District Court in Montana.

During the investigation, law enforcement found messages from Branson saying he was, "(O)ut (here) committing felonies" and telling his buyers he was "on a killing spree."

The Washingtonian would allegedly meet up with Paul on the Reservation to kill, transport and ship bald and golden eagles, according to court documents.

The two would sell entire birds or parts of the animals, including their tails and wings.

On Dec. 17, 2020, Branson sent a text message to a purchaser in Texas with a photograph of a golden eagle tail set. On the same day, he received an electronic payment, according to court documents.

Two days later, Paul allegedly shipped the tails to the purchaser from St. Ignatius.

On December 21, Branson received a text message from a purchaser that said, "Got that thang from Simon. And mirror feather. Tnks.," according to court documents.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act was enacted in 1940 to protect the birds, not merely for biological interest, but because it is a national symbol. In 1962, Congress extended the act to also protect golden eagles.

The two men are set to be arraigned in January. They face several years in prison and fines of hundreds of thousands of dollars if convicted.