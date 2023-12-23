Eastern Washington pulls away in second half for win over UW

Dec. 22—LAS VEGAS — The University of Wyoming women's basketball's final game of the nonconference slate is one it will want to forget.

After starting strong, turnovers and long stretches of shooting struggles plagued the Cowgirls for the remainder of the game in a 63-42 loss to Eastern Washington in the Holiday Hoops Classic in Las Vegas.

"We were just a little disconnected," Cowgirls coach Heather Ezell said. "We thought somebody was going to cut and didn't, and we were kind of anticipating what was going to happen, and it caused us some inconsistent play."

UW jumped out to an early 6-0 lead in the first four-and-a-half minutes of play on the back of great defense and a 3-of-5 shooting start from the field. But for the remainder of the half, UW struggled with turnovers and long scoring droughts.

The Cowgirls finished the first half with 11 turnovers, five of which came early in the second quarter. The ball security issues allowed Eastern Washington to find its footing in the contest and put together a 12-2 run over the course of 10 minutes to jump out to a 16-10 lead midway through the second quarter.

After falling behind by six, UW managed to string together an 8-2 run to tie the game with under four minutes remaining in the half. UW had the chance to take the lead on its next possession, but a 3-pointer by Maren McKenna rimmed in and out.

Eastern Washington went on to outscore UW 8-3 to carry a 26-21 lead into the break.

UW's turnover woes continued into the third quarter, where it spent the first five minutes trying to get out of its own way. The Cowgirls' miscommunications allowed Eastern Washington to build its lead to 11 with just over three minutes left in the frame.

Over the final three minutes, UW regained its footing and managed to cut the lead to just five points heading into the final quarter of play. It was as close as the Cowgirls got to reclaiming the lead.

UW started the fourth quarter off 1-of-5 from the field and finished 4-of-12. In total, the Cowgirls were outscored 23-9 over the final 10 minutes to let the game slip away. While they had looks to keep themselves in the game, the Cowgirls were unable to get the necessary shots to fall.

Despite the less-than-desirable shooting performance, UW is confident some of the shots that were missed will start to fall.

"They were all good shots," Ezell said. "None of them were bad, and none were contested, by any means. They were wide open. We just have to stay in it and continue to look for those shots and not pass them up and stay confident in making them."

Junior forward Allyson Fertig and sophomore guard Malene Pedersen led UW with 13 points apiece. Fertig also posted nine rebounds and was named to the Holiday Hoops Classic's all-tournament team.

With the loss, UW fell to 5-6 on the season. While the results of the nonconference slate were far from what they wanted, Ezell and the Cowgirls know how difficult their opponents were through the first 11 games.

The lessons learned from the nonconference slate will serve UW well as it kicks off the conference season next Saturday, according to Ezell.

"We have to continue to do what we do and not let teams get us out of (that)," Ezell said. "Eastern Washington got us out of our motion and what we wanted to do. But that was (also what) a few other teams were able to do in this nonconference.

"We have to understand and handle that pressure better and be able to do what we want to do."

EASTERN WASH. 62, WYOMING 43

Eastern Washington...... 10 16 13 23 — 62

Wyoming...... 8 13 13 9 — 43

Eastern Washington: Knowles 2-6 0-0 4, Lawrence 5-8 3-5 7, Buckley 1-6 0-0 2, Loera 7-12 0-0 16, Alexander 5-11 4-5 14, Martin 2-9 2-2 4, Pettis 3-4 0-0 6, Hays 2-4 0-0 4, Boni 0-0 0-0 0, Zylak 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 26-58, 6-7 62.

Wyoming: Barnes 2-6 0-0 4, Fertig 5-8 3-5 13, Mellema 1-5 0-0 2, Pedersen 6-10 0-0 13, Ustowska 1-4 0-0 3, McKenna 1-6 2-2 4, Savic 1-4 0-0 2, Ollilainen 1-3 0-0 2, Symons 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-47 5-7 43.

3-pointers: EWU 4-14 (Lawrence 1-2, Buckley 0-2, Lorea 2-2, Alexander 0-3, Martin 1-4, Pettis 0-1); UW 2-15 (Barnes 0-4, Fertig 0-1, Mellema 0-1, Pedersen 1-4, Ustowska 1-3, McKenna 0-1, Symons 0-1). Rebounds: EWU 32 (Buckley 8); UW 31 (Fertig 9). Assists: EWU 13 (Lorea 4), UW 12 (four with 2); Turnovers: EWU 9 (Lorea 5); UW 20 (Fertig 5, Mellema 5). Blocks: EWU 3 (Lawrence 1, Buckley 1, Hays 1); UW 2 (Fertig); Steals: EWU 10 (Lorea 5); UW 6 (Mellema 3). Team fouls: EWU 12, UW 7.

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @MattAtencio5.