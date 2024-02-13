Eastern winter storm spares South Bend area travel

SOUTH BEND — The large winter storm hitting the New England area Tuesday has not disrupted many flights to and from South Bend International Airport — yet.

A check of the arrivals and departures as of 8:37 a.m. Tuesday shows that there are no delays or cancellations for flights arriving and no delays or cancellations for planes departing South Bend through Wednesday morning.

According to news reports from USA Today, the National Weather Service is reporting about 6 to 12 inches of snow is likely from southern New England to southern Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Boston was expected to get up to a foot of snow by the end of the day, the weather service said. And New York City was expected to see up to 6 inches of snow, which would make it the largest storm the city has seen in two years.

Major disruptions at airports and across major highways and city streets in the Northeast are expected through the morning as snow in some areas could fall at 1 to 2 inches per hour.

While the weather can change airlines' schedules, the east is bracing for heavy snow, winds and icy conditions that can have ripple effects throughout the Midwest.

The National Weather Service-South Bend is predicting sunny skies Wednesday with a high of 44, with chances of rain starting Wednesday night and continuing Thursday with gusty south winds with a high temperature of 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%, with chances of up to a quarter of an inch of rain possible.

Friday will bring a 30% chance of snow with cloudy skies and a high of 33. Saturday will continue the slight chance of snow showers with a high temperature of 28.

