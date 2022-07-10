Eastern's (NASDAQ:EML) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Eastern, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = US$17m ÷ (US$273m - US$50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Thus, Eastern has an ROCE of 7.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.9%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Eastern's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Eastern has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Eastern, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.8% from 11% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Eastern is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 23% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you'd like to know more about Eastern, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

