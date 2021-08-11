Easterseals NH worker accused of sexually assaulting 17-year-old student

Aug. 11—An Easterseals NH employee has been arrested on sexual assault charges in connection with an "inappropriate relationship" she was allegedly having with one of her students, Manchester police said.

On July 21, Manchester police were told an Easterseals NH staff member, identified by police as Lisa Tanguay, 45, of Manchester, had sexual contact with a 17-year-old juvenile, officials said in a statement.

The victim was a residential student, and told police the contact happened more than once, over the course of several months, police said.

According to police, an investigation revealed Tanguay allegedly began giving the victim "special treatment and gifts" at first, then allegedly began sexually assaulting the youth as time went on.

Tanguay was arrested on multiple charges including aggravated felonious sexual assault, felonious sexual assault, and prostitution and related offenses, all felonies.

Tanguay was also charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and intentional contribution to the delinquency of a minor.

For 85 years, Easterseals NH has served young people with both general and special educational needs, as well as behavioral challenges.

The group's 12 core programs include child development centers and family resource center, autism services, residential and educational services, transportation, camping and recreation, workforce development, military and veterans services, senior services, community-based services and substance use treatment services.

"The safety and health of the individuals in our care is a top priority for us," Easterseals NH said in a statement. "Easterseals has been cooperating with law enforcement and cannot comment as this is an ongoing investigation at this time."