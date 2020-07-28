    Advertisement

    EastGroup Properties: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) _ EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

    The Ridgeland, Mississippi-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $51.9 million, or $1.33 per share, in the period.

    The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.27 per share.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had net income of $23.5 million, or 60 cents per share.

    The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $89.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.7 million.

    For the current quarter ending in October, EastGroup Properties expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $1.30 to $1.34.

    The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $5.23 to $5.33 per share.

    The company's shares have fallen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $126.87, a climb of almost 5% in the last 12 months.

