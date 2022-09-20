Eastham man sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to assaults against a child

Sarah Carlon, Cape Cod Times
BARNSTABLE — An Eastham man plead guilty Friday in Barnstable Superior Court on two charges including aggravated rape of a child.

Peter Fogg, 45, plead guilty to two felony indictments of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, a press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said.

More: Are there any year-round rentals on Cape Cod? Real estate agents tell us where to look

Judge Mark Gildea sentenced Fogg to 10 to 12 years in state prison on the first charge with probation to begin and run 10 years from and after completion of the committed sentence on the conviction of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

The charges stem from a series of sexual assaults from 2008 to 2019 that were investigated by the Eastham Police Department. The victim was known to Fogg, the release said.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Croker prosecuted the case.

Contact Sarah Carlon at scarlon@capecodonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Eastham man pleads guilty to raping child and gets 10-year prison term

