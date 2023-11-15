Easthampton Police boosts public safety with $49K grant for radios and accessories
The Easthampton Police Department is celebrating a significant enhancement in its capabilities following the receipt of a substantial grant totaling $49,454.
The Easthampton Police Department is celebrating a significant enhancement in its capabilities following the receipt of a substantial grant totaling $49,454.
Another 1.5 million will be able to receive the maximum Pell Grant award as a result of the FAFSA changes.
Google Photos will now automatically identify similar photos that you took in rapid succession and group them in a single “stack” to clean up your library.
Here's how respondents feel about the ideal age to teach kids about the dangers of drugs.
This series is all about automotive history, and Daewoo's ill-fated attempt to sell cars in North America under its own branding offers fascinating lessons.
As votes come down to the wire, a back-and-forth "will they or won't they" story is now tipping towards GM UAW workers approving a tentative labor deal.
Target is focused on making progress on inventory shrinkage over time.
In an acknowledgement that cracking the home robotics market is hard, Amazon is bringing its Astro robot to a decidedly more corporate audience. Astro for Business adds several new capabilities to Astro, including the ability to create multiple security monitoring routes and send alerts when the robot hears the sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms or glass breaking. "[T]raditional security solutions can be too static or expensive for what businesses need.
Master & Dynamic continues to improve its mix of high-end materials and clear, natural sound on the MW09.
Gobert also made a Stephen Curry dig when he reacted to Green's ejection postgame.
YouTube Premium subscribers now have access to some experimental new AI features as well as enhanced 1080p playback at a higher bitrate.
The 76ers and Celtics are off to great starts this season.
A full 54% of Americans say that Biden, the oldest Oval Office occupant in U.S. history, no longer has “the competence to carry out the job of president.”
Perris Jones will hopefully move to a rehab facility in Louisville on Friday, though he’s expected to stay there for several weeks before he can return home to Virginia.
Jack Jones played for Antonio Pierce at Long Beach Poly and Arizona State.
Shop Mario Badescu, Laneige, OPI and more.
City officials undertook an intensive effort to clean up the city ahead of this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit — and the much-anticipated meeting between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
It seems Formula 1 was not prepared for what the weather is like in Las Vegas in November.
Zay Jones has missed the Jaguars’ last four games while dealing with a lingering knee injury.
The latest version of Ableton's popular Live software has lots of new tools for would-be music makers. A new synth and some MIDI creation tools should help the creativity flow.
ASUS' $700 ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition motherboard has a silly typo in the iconic 'Evangelion' brand.