Easthampton Police boosts public safety with $49K grant for radios and accessories

In an acknowledgement that cracking the home robotics market is hard, Amazon is bringing its Astro robot to a decidedly more corporate audience. Astro for Business adds several new capabilities to Astro, including the ability to create multiple security monitoring routes and send alerts when the robot hears the sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms or glass breaking. "[T]raditional security solutions can be too static or expensive for what businesses need.