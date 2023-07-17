EastHartfordman sentenced to 40 years in gang-related killing after XL Center concert in Hartford

Jul. 17—Judge Nuala E. Droney, who presided over Brown's trial, imposed the sentence. Brown faced a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum of 60 years, defined as life by Connecticut law.

Brown, who was arrested in the case in late 2018, was free on $1 million bond through his March trial. He has been jailed since the judge raised the bond to $3 million after the jury verdict.

Sullivan lived in the SAND apartment complex off northern Main Street in Hartford. He and other young men from that area were at odds with a group of young men from Bedford Street, which runs off Albany Avenue in Hartford. Brown was associated with the Bedford Street group despite living with his mother in East Hartford, authorities have said.

The fatal shooting occurred after a concert at Hartford's XL Center on June 26, 2008. There had been a series of fights between the two groups during and after the concert, authorities have said.

Eight days after Sullivan's fatal shooting, Brown was riding in a vehicle that was hit by a fusillade of gunfire on Albany Avenue in Hartford. The multiple wounds he suffered in that shooting have left him paralyzed from the waist down and missing an eye.

The investigation of Sullivan's death took years. Police took the first statement implicating Brown in the shooting more than five years after it occurred.

Eleven witnesses ultimately gave statements, with six directly implicating Brown in the fatal shooting through eyewitness accounts or descriptions of admissions they quoted Brown as making later, according to an affidavit by Hartford police Detective Andrew T. Jacobson.

But the case proved much more difficult for prosecutors in the courtroom, as only one witness testified to the incriminating information in his statement. Three others said they didn't remember or denied the information in their statements, which were then read to the jury.

Jacobson's affidavit refers to the two groups involved in the confrontations during and after the 2008 concert as "Sandz-Bridge" and "Money Green Bedroc," and calls them "street gangs." But prosecutor Robin Krawczyk called them "groups" in her final argument to the jury in Brown's trial.

Brown's March 16 conviction brought an intense reaction from several of his friends and relatives in the courtroom gallery. Despite admonitions from the judge before the verdict that spectators should avoid outbursts in front of the jury, some expressed anger and others were in tears.

Brown's criminal involvement has continued after 2008 despite his injuries. In 2015, he was sentenced to five and a half years in federal prison for his involvement in a drug ring, with the sentence running concurrent to the remainder of a four-year state sentence Brown was serving for selling drugs and violating probation conditions.