Eastland man charged after child makes outcry of sexual abuse in San Angelo from 2016

SAN ANGELO — A San Angelo child's outcry of sexual abuse from 4 years ago has led to charges filed against an Eastland man, according to court documents released Wednesday.

On April 10, 2021, police received a report of child sexual abuse. The child, 12, stated the abuse happened from Feb. 1, 2016-Jan. 5, 2017 in San Angelo when they were 6-7 years old. The child told officers a man sexually assaulted them twice, records state.

Others are reading: Former Angelo State football player arrested for video in changing room

The man, who used to live in San Angelo and now resides in Eastland, told investigators he did sexually assault the child twice in that time period. He was detained in Eastland, then released on a $150,000 bond, according to court documents.

Others are reading: Former San Angelo bank employee indicted on fraud charges

An indictment charged Larry Angel Delacruz, 27, with continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 years old. This is a first-degree felony punishable by 5-99 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

A court date has been tentatively set for November, according to online court records.

NOTE: The San Angelo Standard-Times uses the singular they/them when reporting child-related crimes to further protect the child's identity.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Eastland man charged in San Angelo child sex abuse from 2016