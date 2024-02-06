Eastland teacher arrested for improper relationship with student, DPS investigates

Texas Department of Public Safety released an announcement Monday of the arrest of Eastland ISD employee William "Bill" James Culverhouse for an improper relationship between educator and student.

Culverhouse, 71, was arrested and booked on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, by the Texas Rangers and Eastland Police Department. Culverhouse has since bonded out and is out of police custody.

William James Culverhouse was arrested on Feb. 1, 2024 for improper relationship with a student while employed as a Eastland ISD educator.

According to Texas DPS, in Dec. 2023, Rangers were contacted by EPD to assist with an investigation involving a female student at Eastland High School.

The case was presented to the 91st District Court grand jury who handed down a true bill indictment.

Eastland ISD Superintendent Jeremy Williams commented to Abilene Reporter News that the district has cooperated with law enforcement through all stages of the investigation, and will continue to do so. He continued stating the district's commitment to the safety and education of its students.

No other information could be shared from Eastland ISD due to federal and state laws protecting student privacy.

The Eastland County Criminal District Attorney's Office commented Tuesday, Feb. 6, that the case presented to the grand jury was indicted and action will proceed through the system as normal. The spokesperson stated they are unsure of when the case will go to trial.

As of Feb. 6, Culverhouse is listed on the district's high school staff directory. According to his website, Culverhouse has been in Eastland since 1978. He teaches chemistry, IPC and coaches high school boys and girls golf. The golf season for Eastland High is scheduled to start Feb. 22.

