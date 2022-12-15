Eastleigh: Bins frozen shut 'can't be collected'

Eastleigh Borough Council said if crews are unable to open your bin it will not be emptied

Residents are being warned to make sure the lids of their bins have not frozen shut or they will not be emptied.

Eastleigh Borough Council has said: "If it won't open, it can't be collected."

The authority said residents should check that the lid will open on their bins on the morning of their collection day.

It added if crews were unable to open frozen bins residents would have to wait until their next scheduled collection day to have them emptied.

Posting on its Facebook page the council added if garden waste had become a "frozen lump in the bottom" residents should break it up before crews arrive.

The council's post has received a flurry of comments from residents concerned the call may put the elderly at risk of a fall in the icy conditions.

Others offered a practical solution suggesting putting a piece of cardboard overlapping the lip of the bin to prevent the lid freezing shut.

