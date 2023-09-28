Eastleigh engineer feared career was dead after taking break

A skilled mechanical engineer feared her career was "dead" after struggling to find a job following a career break.

Renu Amin, from Eastleigh, took eight years out of work to raise her son, but found it difficult to get a job in the sector when she wanted to return.

A Hampshire company found those returning to science and engineering jobs were "losing hope" because of recruitment discrimination.

The survey showed 24% of women had personally experienced gender bias.

The survey found those from minority ethnic backgrounds, like Ms Amin, were fifty per cent more likely to find the process of returning to work "very difficult"

Ms Amin sent up to four unsuccessful job applications a day, adding up to thousands over time.

The 39-year-old said: "It was a very difficult time, I almost lost hope to get back to the technical workforce."

After months of searching, she was forced to take a job at a supermarket, a role miles from the career she had been used to, in order make ends meet.

"Mechanical engineers are very much in demand in this country but I [could not] even get an entry level job," she added.

Natalie Desty founded STEM Returners after discovering the field had a "broken" recruitment system

Ms Amin was supported by Fareham-based STEM Returners - a company which helps those who work in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) sector overcome the "career break curse".

Company director Natalie Desty said a survey carried out in 2023 found women were more likely to experience recruitment bias when returning to the workplace.

The data, which took responses from about 1000 people in Stem, also found professionals from ethnic minority backgrounds faced a significant disadvantage when trying to get back to work.

Ms Amin unsuccessfully applied for thousands of jobs

Ms Desty said there was "less acceptance" of those who take career breaks in the sector because they are compared to people who have not left the workplace.

"In technical spaces, like software development, the industry moves really quickly and that deterioration of skills is seen as a bigger issue," she added.

Ms Amin told the BBC this had been her experience, noting that when employers had noticed the eight-year gap in her CV, they had overlooked her for jobs.

Shazia Ejaz, from the Recruitment & Employment Confederation, said Stem was a sector that had been historically dominated by men.

"Clearly there's something here that needs to be addressed... looking at how to make sure women are given any additional training they need if they've been out of the workplace for a while," the campaign director added.

Shazia Ejaz said it seemed women who take career breaks to have children often struggle to return to work

Ms Amin eventually secured a job in her field and is now designing prototypes of machines that get rid of nuclear waste.

"I'm glad that I didn't give up," she said.

A Department for Science, Innovation and Technology spokesperson said the government was committed to getting more people from all backgrounds involved in Stem, through its Science and Technology Framework.

They added it had invested about £30m to encourage under-represented groups to join the UK's AI industry, which has been put towards programmes like artificial intelligence and data science conversion courses.

