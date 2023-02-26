What Is Eastman Chemical Company's (NYSE:EMN) Share Price Doing?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$91.75 and falling to the lows of US$80.15. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Eastman Chemical's current trading price of US$83.84 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Eastman Chemical’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Eastman Chemical

What's The Opportunity In Eastman Chemical?

Good news, investors! Eastman Chemical is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $121.15, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Eastman Chemical’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Eastman Chemical generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 47% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Eastman Chemical. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since EMN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EMN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy EMN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Eastman Chemical at this point in time. For example, Eastman Chemical has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Eastman Chemical, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Westhoff: What the CBO budget outlook means for the farm bill debate

    CBO’s outlook suggests current policies and some standard assumptions about economic growth and more could lead to budget challenges in the years ahead.

  • Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 23, 2023 Operator: Good morning and welcome to the Anywhere Real Estate Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call via webcast. Today’s call is being recorded and a written transcript will be made available in the Investor Information section of the company’s website tomorrow. A […]

  • We're Hopeful That Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining...

  • Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 24, 2023 Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the Main Street Capital Corporation Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. […]

  • EPA Orders Pause of Toxic-Waste Removal from Site of Ohio Train Derailment

    The Environmental Protection Agency on Saturday ordered a pause on the removal of toxic waste from the site of the derailment of a train filled with toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month.

  • Picking dream free agent signings for the Packers

    Who would be a perfect free agent signing for the Packers? The staff at Packers Wire made their picks.

  • Better Buy: AMD vs. Amazon

    Last year's tech sell-off led many of the world's most valuable companies to experience substantial stock declines as economic headwinds were followed by reduced consumer spending. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stocks fell 49% and 55% throughout 2022, alongside revenue declines in their e-commerce and PC component businesses. Amazon shares have increased 14% and AMD's 17% year to date, with signs of the market recovering prompting an attractive time to invest in one of these tech giants.

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • Why Warren Buffett's Highest-Yielding Dividend Stock Looks Like a Brilliant Pick Right Now

    One of the secrets to Warren Buffett's success through the years has been to surround himself with smart people. If we limited our sights to only the stocks listed in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F filings, Paramount Global would rank as Buffett's highest-yielding stock.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Posts A Big Loss, Hoards Cash

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posted a big loss due to market volatility but plans to have a "boatload" of cash.

  • Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Be Worth Over $1 Trillion by 2030

    You can count on one hand the number of stocks with market caps of more than $1 trillion that trade on U.S. exchanges. In my view, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is the obvious top choice to be the next stock with a $1 trillion market cap. Berkshire currently ranks behind Amazon as the stock that's closest to the magic number, with its market cap of around $674 billion.

  • 2 Exceptional Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 67.1% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    Despite disappointing stock market performances, billionaires keep buying these growth stocks like there's no tomorrow.

  • I Have $40,000 to Invest. What's the Most Lucrative Way to Do So?

    If you came into an extra $40,000, how would you use it? It might be tempting to put that money into something instantly gratifying, like a vacation. But for some, it may be wiser to use those funds to invest … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $40,000: 7 Smart Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Dogecoin in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but 2022 was a challenging year for crypto investors. Ironically, cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has remained one of the market's most lucrative investments over the past three years. Despite being a meme coin created as satire, Dogecoin exploded in value over the past few years.

  • Buy This Utility Stock. It Should Thrive as America Goes Electric.

    With a cheap stock, strong prospects, and a decent dividend, the Ohio-based utility looks like a good bet for long-term investors.

  • Stock Investors: Blame Social Security for Friday's Market Drop

    The stock market's performance in 2022 was terrible, and inflation was largely to blame. Higher prices took more money out of consumers' pockets, forcing them to draw down cash reserves built up during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic and weighing on demand. Recently, though, investors have hoped that inflation would continue to ease, and that optimism prompted a big rally in the stock market to begin 2023.

  • Cathie Wood Just Bought a Massive Share In This Company

    Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood significantly upped her company's stake in Coinbase this week. Ark bought 213,519 shares of Coinbase worth about $13 million on Feb. 22 across her company's funds. Coinbase is the seventh biggest holding in the ARK Innovation ETF.

  • The Fed is 'behind yet again' as hot inflation data signals bad news for stocks, bonds and economy, Mohamed El-Erian says

    "I think even this word 'disinflation' can't be said anymore. Inflation is heading the wrong way," Mohamed El-Erian told Bloomberg TV on Friday.

  • 3 High-Dividend Stocks That Pay You Monthly

    Owning dividend stocks is a great way to generate passive income. While most companies pay dividends quarterly, a few make monthly dividend payments. Three excellent monthly dividend stocks are AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG).

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now That Are Cash Cows

    With this in mind, three Motley Fool contributors were asked to pick stocks to buy right now that are cash cows. Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): There are many ways in which a company can be deemed a "cash cow."