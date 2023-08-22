Eastman stands by false claims 2020 election was ‘stolen’ after surrender in Georgia

Former Trump attorney John Eastman stood by false claims that the 2020 election was stolen after he surrendered to authorities in Fulton County over efforts to overturn the Georgia election.

“Absolutely,” Eastman said after NBC News’s Ali Vitali asked him whether he still believes the 2020 election was stolen. “No question. No question about it.”

There has been no evidence of widespread fraud during the 2020 election despite former President Trump and his allies claiming it was “rigged.”

Eastman declined to answer Vitali’s questions about whether he had a mug shot and fingerprints taken, or whether he would seek immunity from prosecution.

Trump and 18 others, including Eastman, were charged last week in Fulton County related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Eastman surrendered to authorities Tuesday morning, making him the second defendant to do so.

“I am here today to surrender to an indictment that should never have been brought,” Eastman said in a statement posted to his attorneys’ website. “It represents a crossing of the Rubicon for our country, implicating the fundamental First Amendment right to petition the government for redress of grievances.”

He was released on a $100,000 bond after he was processed at the Fulton County jail. While Vitali reported that Eastman said the proceedings were typical, the former Trump attorney would not comment on whether he took a mug shot.

He faces nine charges connected to the state investigation, ranging from conspiring to commit false statements and writings, and forgery, to state Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act charges. He is accused of designing and helping push a legal strategy in attempt to overturn the 2020 election, which used slates of fake electors in battleground states to swing the election’s outcome in Trump’s favor.

District Attorney Fani Willis (D) said defendants have until Friday at noon to voluntarily surrender themselves. Trump said Monday he plans to turn himself in Thursday.

