Easton Back In 'Red' Zone As Coronavirus Cases Climb

EASTON, CT — The number of Connecticut towns in the state’s highest warning level for coronavirus infection’s exploded from 54 to 108 since this past week.

The state’s seven-day positive test rate was 7.6 percent as of Thursday.

Easton had 29.4 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 9.60 percent between April 3-16 according to the state Department of Public Health. There were 12.3 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period.

It’s important to note that a few cases can have a large impact on a municipal case rate, especially for small towns.

Easton recorded 15 new coronavirus cases between April 15-21, according to DPH’s preliminary data.

This article originally appeared on the Weston-Redding-Easton Patch