Easton contractor agrees to plead guilty to federal tax evasion charge

BOSTON − The owner of a concrete company who lives in Easton was charged Wednesday in federal court and agreed to plead guilty to a multi-year scheme to underreport income on his tax returns, officials said.

Cleber Gomes Pecanha, 48, of Easton, agreed to plead guilty to one count of tax evasion on the same day he was charged.

Pecanha, the owner of GCP General Construction Inc., which is licensed to operate at 105 Memorial Drive in Avon, cashed customer checks without depositing the receipts in his business bank accounts, according to an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court.

Pecanha didn't report the large-amount cashed checks to his tax preparer and only gave them his bank statements to support his tax filings, the affidavit states.

"By hiding his income in this manner, Pecanha underreported income from the business on his personal tax returns, resulting in an income tax loss of more than $1,862,033 for the tax years 2017 to 2021," the U.S. attorney's office said in a written statement. "Pecanha used the proceeds of his income tax evasion scheme to fund an off-the-books cash payroll."

Pecanha couldn't immediately be reached for comment. A message was left at the company on Thursday afternoon.

Tax evasion carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, with up to three years of probation and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss.

A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled.

