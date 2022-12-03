Easton hearing moved for security purposes stemming from September homicide in Sunbury

Dec. 3—SUNBURY — A Sunbury man who faces homicide charges will appear for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 13 inside the Northumberland County Courthouse instead of a district judge's courtroom for security purposes, according to county officials.

Randy Easton is charged with a September shooting that claimed the life of a 33-year-old Sunbury man, according to Sunbury police.

Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey said he moved the hearing, along with hearings for two other individuals allegedly involved in the case, because of security reasons and to accommodate people who may attend.

Easton, who is jailed at Centre County Prison, was scheduled to appear before Toomey in October but was having trouble finding a public defender.

The courts eventually appointed Lewisburg attorney Brian Ulmer to represent Easton.

Easton is charged with criminal homicide after city police say Easton shot and killed Joseph Rice, of Sunbury, after an argument on Third Street and Raspberry Avenue, just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 24.

Easton was wanted by authorities and was taken into custody at the Relax Inn, in Lewisburg, at 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 26 by Sunbury Police and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Chief Brad Hare.

Police have also charged Easton's companion, Lisa Gebhart, 45, of White Deer Avenue, White Deer, and Manuel Santos, 23, of Memorial Acres, with hindering apprehension of a criminal for allegedly failing to report Easton's whereabouts to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Gebhart, whose preliminary hearing will also be held on Dec. 13, was found at the Lewisburg motel with Easton. Santos was taken into custody at his home days after the incident, police said.

According to a criminal complaint Gebhart spoke with officers and allegedly said Rice swung a machete and Easton pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at the ground before Rice began to run away and that's when Easton fired a third shot, the shot which allegedly struck Rice, police said.

Gebhart said she and Easton later learned Rice had died and the two stayed at the relative's house for the day until they left the city and went to a hotel in Selinsgrove, before leaving the hotel and going to the Relax Inn because it was less expensive, according to court documents.

All three are scheduled for preliminary hearings at 9:15 a.m. in Courtroom 2.