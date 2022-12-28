Easton man arrested for breaking into two state police cruisers in alleged attempt to find his dog
An Easton man was charged with criminal trespassing and criminal attempt at larceny after he allegedly broke into two K-9 police cruisers in Hartford, according to the Connecticut State Police.
State police observed a man in dark clothing in the Troop H rear personnel parking lot on Tuesday night just after 10:30 p.m. Troopers spoke to the man, who was identified as 30-year-old Arash Kani.
Kani told troopers he was trying to find his dog, who he believed was stolen and being used as a police K-9. Kani said he wanted to make sure his dog was OK and wanted to quiet down the K-9s who were barking, state police said.
Further investigation found that Kani had attempted to enter two state police vehicles that were occupied by state police K-9s, state police said.
Kani was placed under arrest and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing, two counts of criminal attempt at first-degree larceny and failure to renew registration.
He was released on a $10,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Jan. 19, 2023.