An Easton man is charged with kidnapping and killing a Sellersville man he worked with at a business in Silverdale over a year ago.

On Thursday, Michael Allen Stark, 49, was arraigned on charges that he killed Matthew James Branning, 50, in October 2021.

Stark is charged with first- and second-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping, flight to avoid apprehension, criminal use of a communications facility and theft, which are felonies, as well as misdemeanors of theft, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

He was sent to Bucks County Prison without bail.

In December 2021, District Attorney Matt Weintraub held a press conference to help get tips on the whereabouts of the two men, who had not been seen since Oct. 15, 2021. The two worked together at Enchlor, Inc, a parts manufacturing business in Silverdale.

Matthew James Branning, 50, of Sellersville, is one of two men missing since Oct. 20. Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub is urging anyone with information on Branning or Michael Allen Stark, 47, of Easton, to contact county detectives at 215-348-6056.

In early January, the Bucks County Investigating Grand Jury, following a seven-month investigation, recommended Stark be charged with the offenses.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Easton man charged in the kidnapping, murder of Sellersville man