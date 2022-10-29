Easton officer shoots man armed with knife, grazes resident during disturbance call

An Easton police officer shot a man armed with a knife and grazed another resident during a disturbance call late Friday night, police said.

The man shot by police remains in an area hospital, and is being held in custody pending arraignment. The resident was treated and released at a local hospital.

Around 11:41 p.m. Friday, police responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance at a home on Central Street.

When officers arrived, they “encountered a potentially lethal situation involving a man holding a knife and drew their service weapons,” Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said in a Facebook post. “An Easton officer intervened and fired his weapon, striking the man and grazing another resident.”

Easton Fire Department paramedics and officers assisted the victims at the scene. They were then taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Easton Police and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The officer has been placed on paid leave, which is standard protocol while the shooting is investigated.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and state troopers assigned to that office are investigating.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW