Easton police arrest pair for housebreak

UPDATE: Charges against Michelle Sadowski were dismissed on Jan. 10, 2012, according to records from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

Police arrested an Easton man and a Westwood woman on charges they broke into a house on Foundry Street two weeks ago and stole electronics and jewelry.

Ryan A. Hoeg, 25, of 450 Foundry St., was arrested at his home at 5 p.m. Thursday on charges of breaking and entering in the daytime, larceny of more than $250 and malicious damage to property. Police said he robbed his neighbor’s home in a break discovered on March 14.

Detectives said some jewelry stolen from the house was brought to Timeless Antiques on Belmont Street in Brockton. Some electronics were taken to the Trader’s World pawnshop on Torrey Street in Brockton.

Krajcik said police learned the items had been brought there by Hoeg and Michelle Sadowski, 22, of 260 Weatherbee Drive, Westwood.

Officer Beverley McRoberts went to Westwood on Friday morning and arrested Sadowski on a warrant charging her with breaking and entering in the daytime, malicious damage to property and receiving stolen property.

Hoeg and Sadowksi were to be arraigned Friday in Taunton District Court.

Krajcik said police are investigating whether they were involved in other housebreaks reported on March 11 on Gary Lane, School Street, Center Street and Lincoln Avenue.

