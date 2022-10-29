Easton police officer shoots armed man, grazes a resident, police say

EASTON — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office is investigating an incident in which a police officer shot an armed man and grazed another person, police say.

Easton police Chief Keith Boone said the department received a 911 call shortly after 11:40 p.m. Friday regarding a disturbance at a Central Street home.

When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered a "potentially lethal situation" involving a man who was holding a knife, according to Boone.

Boone said the officers drew their service weapons and one Easton officer fired his weapon at the armed man, striking him with a bullet that ended up grazing another resident.

Officers immediately rendered aid to both people who were shot. Easton Fire Department paramedics then arrived at the scene and transported the injured parties to area hospitals for treatment.

Boone said the man who was armed with a knife remains hospitalized and is being held in custody pending arraignment. The resident who was grazed by the bullet was treated for their injury and released from an area hospital.

The officer who fired their weapon has been placed on paid leave while the shooting is being investigated per standard procedure.

