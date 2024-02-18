New Easton restaurant; Brockton schools 'out of control': 5 top stories last week

BROCKTON − More than a dozen Brockton Public Schools teachers and staff members expressed to state legislators that many of the issues Brockton High School is facing − including students verbally and physically assaulting teachers, causing violent fights and smoking − are also rocking elementary and middle schools across the district.

A new a new, modern fine dining restaurant with a 'Miami feel' has opened in Easton, serving steak, sushi, pasta and more. Take a peak inside.

Public health officials, alarmed by staffing and supply shortages at financially troubled Steward Health Care hospitals, have sent monitors to Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Brockton is on the verge of passing up an $800M grant for high school construction. The grant that would pay $8 for every $2 Brockton spends sounds hard to walk away from.

In case you missed it, here are five stories of the top stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area.

New restaurant with 'Miami feel' opens in Easton, serving steak, sushi, pasta and more

Giana Restaurant, a new, modern fine dining restaurant, has landed in Easton and is sharing their diverse menu of sushi, wagyu burgers, truffled pasta, and lemon rosemary chicken wings. Once in the establishment, you’re immersed with fine art, large monitors of fish swimming, mood lighting, warm ambiance, and conversation floating about. The American restaurant has traditional American dishes with a twist of Italian and Asian flare, said Tony DeRienzo, co-owner of Giana Restaurant.

New retaurant opens in Eatson: New restaurant with 'Miami feel' opens in Easton, serving steak, sushi, pasta and more

See inside Giana's Restaurant: Giana restaurant in Easton

Co-owner Tony DeRienzo and sioux chef Giana Restaurant and Bar in Easton on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Brockton on verge of passing up $800M grant for high school construction

The city celebrated when Brockton High finally won a coveted invitation to a state program that would pay up to 80% of the cost to renovate or rebuild the school. A grant that would pay $8 for every $2 Brockton spends sounds hard to walk away from for a project estimated to cost upwards of a billion dollars. But city councilors might do just that. One veteran councilor said it was "heartbreaking" to consider not supporting the effort. "This is what we wanted," said Ward 7 Councilor Shirley Asack, "but we're not in the right place to accept it."

'Heartbreaking':: 'Heartbreaking': Brockton on verge of passing up $800M grant for high school construction

A pink and yellow sky appears above Brockton High School as the sun sets Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.

State sends monitors to Good Sam, Morton, Saint Anne's amid reports of dangerous conditions

Public health officials, alarmed by staffing and supply shortages at financially troubled Steward Health Care hospitals, have sent monitors to Good Samaritan Medical Center and plan to dispatch them to Morton Hospital this week and Saint Anne's next week. Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Robert H. Goldstein announced Wednesday that Department of Public Health watchers have been at Good Sam, Brockton's only remaining trauma center, for two weeks. "This is a situation that is enormously challenging and unsustainable," Goldstein said.

Sttate sends monitors to Good Sam: State sends monitors to Good Sam, Morton, Saint Anne's amid reports of dangerous conditions

Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton is seen here on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

Brockton schools gave at least 125 non-union contracts with costly benefits

One of the reasons the Brockton Public Schools budget imploded was a "mind blowing" number of individual non-union contracts with costly benefits, said TJ Plante of Open Architects, a state-wide data analysis company tasked with reviewing the district’s Fiscal Year 2023 financial records. "We're giving out sweet deals and this is why we're in a crisis and nobody was managing it," said newly elected Brockton School Committee member Ana Oliver at the Feb. 6 meeting. "I don't know if we have a money tree in the back somewhere?"

'Sweat deals':: 'Sweet deals': Brockton schools gave at least 125 non-union contracts with costly benefits

5 key reasons schools budget imploded: 'So many misbudgeted items': Here are 5 key reasons Brockton schools budget imploded

Brockton School Committee member Ana Oliver at a School Committee meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024

Police investigating head-on collision with UPS truck that killed a woman in Middleboro

A woman was killed in a fiery, head-on collision with a UPS truck on Route 28 in Middleboro on Friday afternoon, Police Chief Joseph Perkins and Fire Chief Owen Thompson said in a written statement. The accident occurred in the area of Cushman Street and Rocky Gutter Street on Route 28 (Wareham Street) at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, officials said.“Upon arrival, first responders observed that a delivery truck and an SUV had collided and subsequently caught fire,” they wrote.

Police investigating crash:: Police investigating head-on collision with UPS truck that killed a woman in Middleboro

The accident occurred on Route 28 in between Cushman St. and Rocky Gutter St. in Middleboro

Staff writer Kathy Bossa can be reached by email at kbossa@enterprisenews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton-area top 5 stories:Easton Giana Restaurant; Brockton schools