Easton shooting suspect turns himself in. He’s been charged with murder, sheriff says

A man who detectives say fired the gunshots that killed another man Friday in Easton turned himself in Wednesday morning, said Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.

He was identified as Ricardo Gutierrez Munguia, of Easton, 44. The victim was previously identified as Alexis Lopez Gutierrez, 24, of Sanger.

Gutierrez Munguia was booked on a murder charge, Botti said.

The shooting took place about 7 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Geneva Avenue, where the wounded Lopez Gutierrez was located. He did not survive the gunshots.

Botti said homicide detectives believe Gutierrez Munguia fled after the shots were fired. Although both men share a portion of their last names, it is not believed that they are related, but they were familiar with one another.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.