What is Easton Town Center's policy on minors? What we know following Sunday's shooting

Aug. 27, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; One person is dead after a shooting at Easton Town Center on Sunday evening, outside the main mall building. Mall stores close at 6 p.m. on Sundays but the movie theater was still open. Sunday was National Cinema Day and AMC Easton 30, the movie theater at the mall, was offering $4 movie tickets all day.

Easton Town Center doesn't allow unaccompanied minors on its grounds. On Sunday night, a shooting left one minor dead and two 13-year-olds arrested and charged.

According to Easton's website, "children under the age of 16 may not be on property unless accompanied and supervised by a parent or legal guardian over the age of 21 at all times."

What we know: Two 13-year-olds arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Easton Town Center

The policy was enacted in spring 2020, the website says, and anyone found in violation of Easton's policies "may be subject to expulsion, banning, arrest and/or prosecution for criminal trespass." The shopping center also prohibits carrying weapons or engaging in criminal activity.

Sunday night's shooting came on a day when there were more teens and young adults at the mall than one Easton security officer told the Dispatch they'd ever seen. The victim, who died shortly after the shooting on Sunday night, has not been identified yet but is believed to be under the age of 18. Two 13-year-olds were arrested in connection to the shooting, one of whom was charged with delinquency murder.

Ohio law also prohibits the purchasing or possessing of a handgun by anyone under the age of 21. While police said Sunday was an "isolated incident," more and more recent tragedies in Columbus have involved minors with guns, something Columbus officials said in a Sunday press conference they hope to combat in the future.

"Parents: I need you to step up, know where your kids are, who they're with and if they're involved in any violent activities," said Mayor Andrew Ginther. "We need you to be fully engaged in keeping your kids and city safe."

LCarey@Dispatch.com

@LilyLCarey

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What is Easton Town Center's policy on minors? What we know