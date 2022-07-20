Eastover motel slayings: Accused wielded ax for protection weeks earlier, 911 calls reveal

A Cumberland County patrol car sits outside the Cloverleaf Motel on Dobbin Holmes Road early July 9. 911 calls show the couple charged with the murder of two people whose bodies were found there got into a dispute with motel workers in June.

Three weeks before a man was accused in the deaths of two people at the Cloverleaf Motel, he called police to the Eastover lodge claiming he'd grabbed an ax to defend himself against an employee wielding a bat, 911 calls revealed.

Preston Conley, 19, and Ember Davis, 33, are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Mia Street, 26, and Rodney Folger, 34. The bodies of Folger and Street were found July 9 wrapped in blankets inside room 17 at the motel — the room where Conley and Davis were reportedly staying.

Twenty-seven days before the bodies were discovered, Conley called 911 on June 12 at 6:17 p.m. to report that a worker at the Dobbin Holmes Road motel had assaulted him with a baseball bat.

"I was trying to make the rent money, and my girlfriend was gone with her parents to a birthday party, and they locked her dog – a deadbolt — you can’t get in the room," Conley said in the call. "And I was trying to tell them peacefully, 'Either somebody take this thing off or I'm gonna kick the door open.'"

Conley told the dispatcher that he was then nearly assaulted.

"One of the manager's sons came outside and tried to hit me with a baseball bat," he said.

Throughout the call, Conley's anger is obvious, his voice laced with irritation. When asked by the dispatcher if the altercation was verbal or physical, he didn't hesitate.

"About to be physical," he said.

The dispatcher said deputies were en route and instructed Conley to stay away from the man and call back 911 with any changes to the situation.

Less than 10 minutes later, Conley called 911 again to report he'd armed himself.

"I went off to the back of the truck and grabbed an ax to protect me and my woman," he said.

A woman's voice can be heard in the background begging Conley to give her the ax.

"I'm not handing you the ax," he said.

According to the dispatch log, the dispute was resolved by deputies on scene after the motel owners agreed to allow Conley and Davis to stay while they gathered money to pay their rent.

Three weeks later, Street and Folger — both of whom are described by officials as having cognitive impairments — would be found dead.

In denying bail, a judge described the killings as "violent," writing the two victims died by "bludgeoning". Among the items investigators noted in a search warrant they were looking for was a machete.

