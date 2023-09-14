EastPark John Doe identified as W.Va. man

Sep. 14—Three-plus years after two hunters discovered a dead body about a mile from I-64 near where Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties meet — across from the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East — authorities have identified the "EastPark John Doe."

The remains are that of Zachery Taylor Pearson, from St. Albans, West Virginia, according to a press release from the Boyd County Coroner's Office.

Kentucky State Police, the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office and the coroner's office teamed with Othram (in The Woodlands, Texas) to identify the body.

Coroner Mark Hammond said on social media that he "never thought we would be able to identify this person. We had very little to go on and when the Othram reached out wanting to help, I still didn't think it would be solved.

"Today I want to say thank you to all that was involved and hopefully it is one step closer to bringing a close to the case," he added.

Pearson was born on Feb. 26, 1997. Originally from St. Albans, he had no known association with Kentucky. His hometown is about 50 miles from where his body was discovered.

DNASolves crowdfund generously funded the forensic DNA testing and research for this case, according to the news release.

Back in July 2020, hunters caught a whiff of a putrid aroma, but they thought it might have just been an animal carcass. When they returned the following week, on July 18, they found a human buttocks sticking out of the ground. On top of the body part was some rock and charred remnants of a fire, according to Hammond.

Where Pearson's body was found, there's a little road that bears off the right and loops into a good-sized lot. A KSP detective referred to it as a pretty well-known "party spot," according to previous reports. It's also a location where Cintas facility or power company workers would take their lunch. Truckers would also stop in and catch some sleep there from time to time, the detective noted.

The spot supplies a view of the nearest major roadway — the Industrial Parkway — but it's tough to see the spot from the IP.

Pearson was found in a shallow grave wearing nothing but boxer briefs, according to KSP. There were no other personal items near him — no ID and no wallet.

Authorities did determine a cause of death as a gunshot wound, but it was not clear to investigators whether he was murdered elsewhere and brought to the grave postmortem or if he was killed there.

According to previous reports in this newspaper, there were no missing persons reports of anyone matching the time frame in Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Maryland, Virginia or Pearson's home state of West Virginia.

Investigators are now working to identify the person or people responsible for Pearson's murder.

Contact Det. David Boarman at KSP Post 14 at (606) 928-6421 with any information. The police agency case number is 14-20-0358.

(606) 326-2664 — asnyder@dailyindependent.com