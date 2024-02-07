Eastpointe City Council to vote on road diet plan, what it could mean

Eastpointe City Hall flooded with residents eager to get their voices heard on the city’s proposed road diet for East 9 Mile.

The room filled to capacity, 72 persons, within minutes of starting, and more residents filled the hallways to watch from television sets with broken speakers.

The council is hosting a presentation and public hearing on the lane reduction plan at its February City Council meeting tonight at Eastpointe City Hall. Road diet plans focus on minimizing road traffic by reducing lanes. Supporters say this design is safer for pedestrians and motorcycles while others worry it causes increased traffic.

Eastpointe's Modern Nine Main Street reconstruction has been ongoing for almost a year, though the Board turned down six bids from the Michigan Department of Transportation at its Dec. 5, 2023 board meeting to kick off phase two of the project.

The project includes a new water main and gas line underneath a freshly paved road. Initially, the estimated cost of the entire project was $4.3 million but citing a rise in concrete costs, the estimate is now $5.6 million.

Mayor Michael Klinefelt since has asked for an alternative proposal to be drafted.

Two alternate three-lane proposals were submitted before the Council on Tuesday, for the stretch of East 9 Mile currently with five lanes of traffic, reducing one lane of traffic from either direction.

The first proposal is for a road diet between Donald Street and Tuscany Avenue and the second is from Gratiot to Kelley Avenues; with a third proposal in the works for later in the year to extend the proposed road diet from Kelley Avenue to Interstate 94.

Senior project engineer Ryan Kern of Anderson, Eckstein & Westrick, Inc., the city's engineering firm, said a four-lane proposal was also introduced but did not comply with MDOT safety regulations.

Anderson said both proposals feature 12-foot-in-width lanes going in either direction with 12 feet of green space but do not include bike lanes or raised island medians. Both redesigns will cost the city an additional $30-40,000 of its Michigan Transportation Fund revenue, the rest of the Modern Nine project is being funded by a combination of state and federal dollars.

Shayna Giles, a 16-year resident of Eastpointe, said she’s lived on her block for more than a decade and can only describe it as “raggedy.”

“I would love, instead of a road diet to see some roads repaired,” she said. “(When they fix potholes) they just throw some tar and then a few days later there’s another huge hole.”

The "road diet" trend exploded across the state in the last few years. In 2019 alone, lane reductions appeared along Livernois and Woodward Avenues in Ferndale, East Jefferson in Detroit and a portion of Coolidge Highway in Berkeley.

Community members and area business owners who initially reported fear and anger around the projects say the rising property values and new developments have proved exciting for their areas.

Hazel Park’s new walkable downtown has newly added drugstores and apartment complexes − reimagining a formerly desolate location.

