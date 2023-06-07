Eastpointe High searched by police for a weapon

Authorities were at Eastpointe High School searching for a weapon, police said Wednesday afternoon, triggering media reports that there could be a gunman in the area.

However, Eastpointe police said at about 1 p.m., there was no shooter, no shots fired and no injuries.

There appeared to be conflicting reports about whether students were on lockdown or had evacuated the school.

People, including some parents, gather outside of Eastpointe High School anxiously awaiting information after reports of a gunman in the area on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Eastpointe police said at about 1 p.m., there was no shooter, no shots fired, and no injuries.

More: Detroit's air quality among the world's worst Wednesday due to Canadian wildfire smoke

More: Whitmer signs bills banning distracted driving on Michigan roads

According to a social media posting, a parent of a child at the school said a clip was found. It was unclear, however, whether there were any rounds or a firearm.

WWJ-AM had reported that Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer had said his officers were assisting Eastpointe police "after a suspect with a gun was reported inside the school," which is at Nine Mile and Gratiot, and armed officers were at the school and surrounded the building.

Police surround Eastpointe High School after reports of a gunman in the area on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Eastpointe police said at about 1 p.m., there was no shooter, no shots fired, and no injuries.

Police said more details from the deputy chief are expected soon.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Eastpointe High School searched by police for a weapon